Yard Force is proud to announce the launch of the EW U13B Pressure Washer, an advanced and powerful cleaning solution engineered to tackle the most challenging dirt and grime. With an impressive 1800W motor, a maximum operating pressure of 135 bar, and a water flow rate of 450 L/H, the EW U13B sets a new standard for cleaning performance. The Yard Force EW U13B Pressure Washer is now available for purchase on Amazon.de here.

Key Features of the Yard Force EW U13B Pressure Washer:

Powerful Universal Motor: Operating at 230 V 50 Hz, the EW U13B features a robust 1800W motor designed to deliver maximum cleaning efficiency. This makes it ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks, from patios and driveways to vehicles and outdoor furniture.

High-Quality Aluminum Pump: The EW U13B is equipped with a high-quality aluminum pump capable of reaching a maximum operating pressure of 135 bar and a nominal pressure of approximately 90 bar. This ensures durability and consistent performance, providing users with reliable cleaning power.

Efficient Water Flow: The pressure washer delivers an efficient water flow rate of up to 450 liters per hour, with a maximum water temperature of 40°C. This high water flow ensures thorough and effective cleaning for a variety of surfaces and applications.

Comprehensive Equipment: The EW U13B comes fully equipped with a 6-meter high-pressure hose and a 5-meter power cable, providing an extended reach and flexibility for various cleaning tasks. The inclusion of a turbo nozzle enhances cleaning power, while the practical hose reel ensures easy storage and management of the high-pressure hose.

Thoughtful Design and Convenience: The EW U13B features a separate foam gun for applying detergent, an integrated detergent tank for convenience, a turbo nozzle for intensive cleaning, and a practical hose reel for easy hose management. Additionally, it includes a cable holder, transport wheels, and an extendable handle for effortless mobility and storage.

Customer Popularity in Germany:

The Yard Force EW U13B Pressure Washer has quickly gained popularity in the German market due to its exceptional power, efficiency, and comprehensive feature set. Available for purchase on Amazon.de, this pressure washer continues to receive positive reviews and high demand from satisfied customers.

Availability and Purchase:

For more information and to purchase the Yard Force EW U13B Pressure Washer, visit Amazon.de.

About Yard Force:

Yard Force is a global leader in innovative garden tools and outdoor power equipment. Renowned for our commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, we continuously strive to enhance the outdoor experience with our cutting-edge products. Yard Force is dedicated to providing reliable and efficient solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers.

