27.06.2024 07:18 Uhr
EU CSRD Readiness Insights: A Comprehensive Study by denxpert EHS Software

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- denxpert, an EHS&S data management SaaS provider, has released a comprehensive study on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) readiness in the European Union. The study provides unique insights into the current state of CSRD awareness in EU member states and valuable information for companies aiming for CSRD compliance.

denxpert - CSRD software study map

The CSRD sets sustainability reporting requirements for large and listed companies operating in the EU. With reporting obligations set to commence in 2025, denxpert's study reveals intriguing analysis and figures about how prepared companies are for this directive.

Key Findings from the Study:

  • Western and Northern Europe take the lead in CSRD awareness, with Central and Eastern Europe lagging behind.
  • The largest Western and Southern European economies have the highest number of companies under the CSRD regulation.
  • The solution density shows a wide selection in Western and Northern Europe but a surprisingly small selection in major Southern European countries.
  • The highest interest from users is seen in the Benelux region, followed by the Nordics.
  • A dynamic rise in demand for CSRD software reporting solutions is expected, especially in the less mature economies of Central and Eastern Europe.
  • EU companies increasingly recognize the importance - and the approaching deadlines - of the CSRD directive and want to start preparations quickly.

"Our study provides valuable insights into the varying levels of CSRD readiness across Europe," said Robert Winkler, Founder and CEO, denxpert. "We believe this information will help companies better understand their standing and prepare effectively for the upcoming reporting requirements, either by implementing a CSRD software solution or by utilizing CSRD consultancy services."

For country-level data and in-depth analysis, download the study for free here: https://www.csrdsoftware.com/downloads/csrd-readiness-in-the-eu

About denxpert
denxpert specialises in innovative and customised ESG, EHS, and CSRD software solutions used by more than 500 of the world's leading organisations. As a member of the Inogen Alliance global network, professional support is provided in any country.

For more information, visit csrdsoftware.com
Press Contact:
Anna Csonka
Head of PR
csonka.anna@denxpert.hu
+36 70 7568581

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448705/denxpert_CSRD_software_study_map.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eu-csrd-readiness-insights-a-comprehensive-study-by-denxpert-ehs-software-302183571.html

