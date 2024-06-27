Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - BSG Alliance and its Chairman and CEO, Steve Papermaster, today unveiled the company's ambitious plans to expand its presence and offerings across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Building on its 40-year legacy of excellence in software and computing solutions, BSG Alliance aims to empower organizations in the region to thrive in the digital age.

"The MENA region is experiencing rapid digital transformation, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this change," said Steve Papermaster. "Our commitment to understanding the unique needs of our clients, combined with our expertise in developing cutting-edge software solutions, positions us perfectly to drive innovation and growth across various sectors in the region."

BSG Alliance's expansion strategy in MENA includes:

Expanding regional presence: Establishing new offices and partnerships in key markets across the MENA region, building on the success of the newly established Saudi Arabia branch in 2024.

Enhancing service offerings: Developing and deploying localized software solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and government agencies in the region. This includes leveraging BSG's expertise in AI, machine learning, high-performance supercomputing, and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Building local talent: Investing in the development of local talent through training programs and capacity-building initiatives, nurturing a skilled workforce that can drive technological advancement in the region.

Fostering strategic partnerships: Collaborating with local technology companies and industry leaders to create a vibrant ecosystem that fosters innovation and supports the growth of the digital economy in the MENA region.

"We believe that technology has the power to transform societies and economies," added Papermaster. "Our mission is to empower organizations in the MENA region with the tools and expertise they need to succeed in the digital age, and we are confident that our expansion plans will make a significant contribution to this goal."

BSG Alliance's expansion in the MENA region will focus on serving key sectors including government and public sector, healthcare, financial services, energy and petrochemicals, and transportation. The company plans to leverage its long-standing partnerships, such as its 40-year relationship with leading corporations in the region, to drive growth and innovation in the region.

"Our legacy of success, combined with our focus on cutting-edge technologies like AI and high-tech supercomputing, uniquely positions us to address the most pressing challenges facing governments, businesses, and communities in the MENA region," Papermaster stated.

About BSG Alliance

Founded in 1982, BSG Alliance is a global leader in providing tailored software solutions for governments, large corporations, and consumer services. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions that drive digital transformation and enhance business performance. BSG Alliance offers a comprehensive suite of services including custom software development, AI and machine learning solutions, scalable cloud services, and strategic consulting.

