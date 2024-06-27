The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.06.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.06.2024Aktien1 AU0000294498 Chariot Corporation Ltd.2 AU0000336679 Guzman Y Gomez Ltd.3 AU0000305468 Kali Metals Ltd.4 AU0000332553 Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. CDIS5 US7665597024 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US29250NCG88 Enbridge Inc.2 US91911TAS24 Vale Overseas Ltd.3 US92857WCA62 Vodafone Group PLC4 FR001400QY14 RCI Banque S.A.5 USU85440AF96 Staples Inc.6 US92857WCB46 Vodafone Group PLC7 XS2852136063 DSM B.V.8 NO0013250647 KoskiRent Oy9 USU2340BBA45 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC10 DE000DKB0531 Deutsche Kreditbank AG11 DE000A383B10 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau12 USY5S5CGAM49 LG Energy Solution Ltd.13 DE000A3LWSX7 MCOM Investments Ltd.14 USU68337AP62 Owens-Brockway Glass Container Inc.15 USU7089FAF90 PennyMac Financial Services Inc.16 USU11016AC32 The Brink's Co.17 US89116CKP13 The Toronto-Dominion Bank18 XS2852049688 Westpac Banking Corp.19 USU98868AB54 Zebra Technologies Corp.20 DE000HLB57R9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale21 DE000HLB57Z2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale22 DE000HLB57U3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale23 DE000HLB57T5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale24 IE000979OT00 AI-Enhanced Eurozone Equities UCITS ETF