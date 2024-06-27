Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Audited Final Results for year ending 29 Feb 2024

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", or the "Company") (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the year ending 29 February 2024.

Financial and operational highlights

Successful completion of the Basin drill programme in August 2023, which preceded an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for a total Inferred Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") content of 1.0Mt.

Receipt of US$2.5 million royalty payment following MRE update.

Conclusion of the Phase 3 drill programme at San Domingo highlighting encouraging assay results, and expansion of project area with an additional 8km 2 of new lode claims staked.

of new lode claims staked. Recorded net loss of US$ 1,503,858 (28 February 2023: US$3,887,588)

Cash and cash deposit balances at year end stand at US$ 1,664,662 (28 February 2023: US$ 7,746,519).

Ian Stalker, Chairman of Bradda Head, commented:

"It is with great pleasure that I share this report following the close of a challenging but exciting year for the Company. As the following report demonstrates, Bradda Head has maintained its clear focus to expand and develop our resources, and has successfully delivered what we set out to do. The drilling programme at Basin, completed in August 2023, significantly upgraded our resource to 1.0Mt, triggering a royalty payment of US$2.5 million from the LRC. We were also highly encouraged by the promising results from our San Domingo drilling programme completed in December 2023, the second large-scale drilling programme completed at this project in a year. Both of these achievements speak to our determined and ongoing efforts to progress our portfolio.

"In the coming year we intend to further replicate these successes. We are currently evaluating the final results from our Basin drilling programme completed in FY2023 and firmly believe these will deliver a further upgrade of our existing MRE, unlocking a further royalty payment of US$3 million from the LRC, facilitating further investment into our portfolio. Since year end, we were pleased to have successfully reached a settlement agreement over the fraudulent payment (notified 29 March 2022), recovering a portion of the funds, in line with our expectations.

"At Bradda Head, we remain confident in our long-term vision to provide US lithium for the US market. Despite a challenging year for the lithium market, there is growing optimism that this is changing, driven by the demand for electric vehicles combined with the precariousness of current supply chains. Our assets are optimally located to capitalise on these developments, as the US seeks to define a domestic source of lithium supply. We look forward to continuing to meaningfully progress our portfolio, and seize the opportunity presented to us by the strategic location of our assets."

Copies of the 2024 Audited Report and Financial Statements are being posted to shareholders and will shortly be available from the Company's website www.braddaheadltd.com.

The Company will post its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to Shareholders shortly. The AGM will be held at the Sanderson Suite, Claremont Hotel, Loch Promenade, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 2LX, with the date to be confirmed.

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.braddaheadltd.com.

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17 Mt at an average grade of 940 ppm Li and 3.4% K for a total of 85 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 210 Mt at an average grade of 900 ppm Li and 2.8% K (potassium) for a total of 1.09 Mt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has determined an Exploration Target of 250 to 830 Mt of material grading between 750 to 900 ppm Li, which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 4 Mt contained LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL and on the TSX Venture Exchange with a ticker of BHLI.

The Mineral Resource statement for the Basin Project was authored by Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS who works for SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd, an independent mining consultancy. Mr. Pittuck has over 25 years' experience undertaking and reviewing Mineral Resource estimates and has worked on lithium clay estimates for over 5 years. Mr. Pittuck consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this press release and context in which they appear. Reference is made to the report entitled "Independent technical report on the Basin and Wikieup Lithium clay projects, Arizona, USA" dated October 18, 2022 with an effective date of June 10, 2022 was prepared by Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS, and Kirsty Reynolds MSci, PhD, FGS and reviewed by Nick Fox MSc, ACA, MIMMM. The Report is available for review on SEDARplus (www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage) and the Company's website www.braddaheadltd.com.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, and on the TSX Ventures exchange with a ticker of BHLI.

