The Happurg pumped storage plant was shut down in 2011 for safety reasons after the base of the upper reservoir was damaged. Uniper has carried out feasibility studies on the site, with a view to reconnecting it to the grid in 2028. The facility can store approximately 850 MWh of electricity in the form of pumped water. From pv magazine ESS News site Uniper has said it will invest approximately €250 million ($267 million) to recommission a pumped storage plant in Happurg, a town located in Bavaria, southeast Germany. The Düsseldorf-headquartered utilities multinational plans to reconnect the facility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...