27.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
Adventure Awaits in Outfit7's New Series Starring Talking Hank

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7, creator of Talking Tom & Friends, just released a new YouTube series called Talking Hank's Adventure Guide: Island Living. Produced in collaboration with Brazilian company Hype, the series follows Hank as he learns survival skills and discovers the magic of island wildlife. The premiere episode is now live on Talking Tom's YouTube channel!

Talking Hank's New Series

Fun And Educational Adventures

In each episode, Hank shares survival tips and experiences related to island living. And he won't be alone on his adventures, as his trusty sidekick, Sock Puppet, will be there to help wrap up each episode. Plus, the island is filled with the same friendly animals that players encounter in Hank's new adventure game - My Talking Hank: Islands.

Fiery First Episode!

In the premiere episode, Talking Hank demonstrates how to build a campfire. As he learns about the required materials and about how to build the structure safely, he encounters various challenges. What kind of challenges? You'll just have to watch and find out!

New Episodes Every Three Weeks

New 3-minute episodes will air every three weeks on Thursdays on the Talking Tom YouTube channel. Get ready for 26 episodes of island survival tips and hilarious adventures with Talking Hank.

Hank's new mobile game adventure, My Talking Hank: Islands, launches on July 4th. While you wait, check out the first episode of Talking Hank's Adventure Guide: Island LivingHERE.

ABOUT MY TALKING HANK: ISLANDS: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Hank: Islands invites players to embark on an exciting island adventure. Join Talking Hank on a journey of exploration as he discovers an island filled with fun and surprises. Take care of Hank in his Tree House, explore the island's interactive map, and meet adorable animal companions. My Talking Hank: Islands offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. Find more information HERE.

ABOUT HYPE: Hype is a leading animation studio based in Brazil, creating incredible universes and characters for over a decade. With a talented team, Hype has produced several films and series, with works selected in more than 100 festivals and receiving 40 international awards. Known for pushing the boundaries of storytelling and innovation, Hype continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Find more information HERE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445107/Hank_New_Series.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adventure-awaits-in-outfit7s-new-series-starring-talking-hank-302179360.html

