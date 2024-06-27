WALLIX strengthened its partnership with CISCO to cyber secure industrial networks

Paris, June 27, 2024 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software developer and recognized leader in identity management, provides a simple and secure identified access service for risk-free use in digital and industrial environments. Through its OT.Security brand, WALLIX continues to offer innovative services tailored to manufacturers, maintenance providers, operators and industrial integrators working on critical infrastructures.



Operational technology (OT) environments are crucial to the operation of essential systems such as those applied in the manufacturing, transport, energy and critical infrastructure industries. However, these systems are becoming increasingly interconnected with IT networks, thus heightening their vulnerability to cyberattacks. These attacks directly affect the continuity and profitability of investments in highly regulated and technically complex sectors. Robust cybersecurity measures are therefore needed to prevent intrusions, guarantee business continuity and protect sensitive data and Europe is preparing to adopt the NIS2 Directive in October 2024, in order to strengthen the resilience of its important and essential services, with IT/OT interconnection being a critical component.

In this respect, Cisco and WALLIX have pooled their expertise in industrial cybersecurity to strengthen their protection capabilities and operational efficiency.





An alliance offering unrivaled added value in terms of visibility and operational security (OT)

This partnership is based on the mutual integration of the PAM4OT OT.Security and CISCO Cyber Vision solutions, to offer a centralized view of all actions performed by operators and integrators connecting remotely, securely and transparently to production sites.

Industrial equipments can be discovered without the risk of production stoppage, and granular management of access rights means that different security policies can be applied according to predefined criteria (based on Just-In-Time access management, a list of authorized protocols, etc.).

This traceability of actions and comprehensive monitoring provide the means for coherent identity and access governance to ensure compliance (NIS2, IEC 62443, ISO 27001, etc.).

For more information, see the online presentation: WALLIX & CISCO



A technical alliance between two major players in the industrial cybersecurity market

The partnership with Cisco strengthens WALLIX's recognized expertise in industrial IT system security. It also provides Cisco's global client base with access to an advanced identity and digital access management solution. This includes the automation of OT asset discovery and access and identity security, including remote access. WALLIX is not only consolidating its leading position in OT security in its historical markets but is also opening up new prospects by leveraging Cisco's leadership.

In 2023, WALLIX secured more than 7,000 remote access points for OT service providers and maintenance providers.

The industrial cybersecurity market has an estimated value of $15.5 billion and is expected to grow 15.8% worldwide by 2027[1].

"The synergy between WALLIX and Cisco OT offerings is ideal for clients seeking control of their industrial assets. WALLIX technologies guarantee full traceability of user actions within a network, which is crucial for compliance. With the ability to discover OT assets and assess threats thanks to Cisco's Cyber Vision solution, our technological integration ensures transparent, high-performance protection of production chains and secure remote access. By creating an ecosystem built around Schneider Electric, Cisco, Nozomi, Axians and WALLIX, we aim to offer the very best to companies whose digital transformation requires a resilient digital environment", explained Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO of WALLIX.



Next publication: H1 2024 turnover, July 18, 2024





ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software developer operating worldwide. Founded in 2003, WALLIX is now a world leader in identity and access security recognized by the most prestigious analyst firms. Its mission is to provide a simple and secure identified access service, so that our customers can operate securely everywhere in digital and industrial environments.

WALLIX solutions are distributed by a network of over 300 resellers and integrators worldwide, and WALLIX supports over 3,000 organizations across more than 90 countries in securing their digital transformation. OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to digital access and identity security in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and undertakes to help build a trusted European digital space. In 2023, WALLIX was awarded the gold medal for its non-financial rating, obtaining an EthiFinance score of 72/100, well above the tech sector average of 47/100.

The Company has been listed on Euronext (ALLIX) since 2015. The founders and directors are the major long-standing shareholders alongside investment structure TDH (Thierry Dassault Holding).

www.WALLIX.com



[1] Source: VPA Research

