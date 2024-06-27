Singapore-based renewable energy fund manager SC Oscar has purchased New Zealand solar project developer Ranui Generation as part of its strategy to build a portfolio of renewable energy assets in New Zealand and Australia. From pv magazine Australia SC Oscar has acquired New Zealand-based renewables developer Ranui Generation for an undisclosed sum, as it invests in projects across the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition includes four development-stage solar projects on New Zealand's North Island with a total capacity of about 131 MW. The total investment in the portfolio is approximately AUD ...

