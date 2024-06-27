Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
27.06.2024 09:10 Uhr
Boyden UK Names Richard Waddell as Managing Partner for Leadership Consulting Practice

LONDON, June 27, 2024, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, named Richard Waddellas Managing Partner for the UK Leadership Consulting practice. Richard will be based in London and oversee the firm's growing consulting business, working extremely closely with colleagues across Executive Search and Interim Management.

Nick Robeson, who leads Boyden's operations in the UK and Ireland, commented, "It has been an exciting challenge to find someone of Richard's calibre to help us continue to develop our Leadership Consulting offering. It is such an enjoyable and intense area of work and Richard brings more than two decades of invaluable experience to the business. Improving individual leadership capability, team effectiveness and developing a clear ownership strategy among high-performing executive teams is a highly rewarding challenge and one that Richard and his team relish."

Waddell holds more than 20 years of leadership consulting and team leadership from his professional experience and time as an officer in the British Army. In his role as Managing Partner of Leadership Consulting, Richard will:

  • Oversee the strategic development of consulting within the United Kingdom, working closely with global colleagues.
  • Assist clients with growing their leadership capability via individual or team-based interventions.
  • Enable organisations to develop and design effective leadership frameworks to build High Performing Teams.
  • Embed a succession mindset to ensure organisations develop teams effectively from within.

Before joining Boyden, Waddell held senior leadership roles specialising in leadership development, effective talent acquisition, coaching and assessment. He most recently served as Managing Director at Hanover, a boutique leadership solutions business, where he built a highly effective team working across multiple sectors internationally.

Richard Waddell added, "Boyden's approach and reputation are first-class with their reputation in the UK going from strength to strength in recent years. I'm thrilled to be joining such an experienced and impactful team who place such a strong emphasis on building deep connections with clients to improve their leaders, teams and organisations. This level of trust enables us to help solve their most challenging leadership and talent issues."

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with over 70 offices in 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve clients' needs anywhere they conduct business. For over 75 years, we have connected great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions.

For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

About Boyden United Kingdom

With offices in London and Aberdeen, Boyden is an established leader in executive search, interim management and leadership consulting in the United Kingdom. Both clients and candidates know us for providing a personalised and authentic approach, working collaboratively to ensure collective success. We are passionate about our networks thriving and proud of playing a positive role in our client and candidate journeys.

For further information, visit Boyden.com/united-kingdom.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fc8bb90-80fb-44b2-b679-bc9d140dbcab


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
