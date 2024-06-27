Chongqing's Western Science City: Chongqing's Western Science City advances with strong innovation-driven steam

Chongqing's Western Science City

CHONGQING, China, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No human intervention is needed as the autonomous shuttle deftly maneuvers through traffic, successfully executing lane changes, acceleration, overtaking, and other actions. In the heart of Jinfeng City Center in the Chongqing's Western Science City in west China, this self-driving shuttle bus operates on a predetermined route, diligently transporting passengers to their designated stops.

With the deepening penetration of "software-defined cars" into the automotive value chain, the global automotive industry is accelerating its transformation towards intelligence.

The Chongqing's Western Science City has identified intelligent connected new energy vehicles and core components as one of its three pillar industries. Through a combination of efforts, the zone has attracted a group of high-quality enterprises in the field of intelligent connected new energy vehicles. It aims to achieve a breakthrough in the industrial scale, surpassing 100 billion yuan by 2027.

While seizing the opportunities in new fields, the Chongqing's Western Science City is committed to making good use of the university town and its academic institutions as the foundation of talents.

The zone aims to amplify the synergistic effects of the 14 universities and approximately 200,000 faculty and students in the university town.

With a focus on talent cultivation and the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, it is fully exploring a new model of university-industry integration. So far, it has successfully facilitated the transition of over 200 cutting-edge research achievements from laboratories to production lines.

In addition, to accelerate the activation of high-level innovation platforms, the zone has successively introduced 43 scientific and technological innovation platforms, such as Peking University Chongqing Research Institute of Big Data and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Center.

Currently, there are 3 platforms with annual revenue exceeding 100 million yuan and 13 platforms with annual revenue exceeding 10 million yuan. It has incubated 85 technology enterprises and produces hundreds of scientific research achievements each year.

One of the most recognizable scientific institutions in the zone, Jin Feng Laboratory, has been in operation for only two years. In that short period of time, it has attracted 5 academician teams and 40 core research teams. Its innovative achievements, spanning over ten categories such as AI-assisted diagnosis and tumor neurobiology, have already been applied in hundreds of top-tier hospitals nationwide.

In addition, the zone has also launched a series of policies to attract talents, creating a high-quality and high-end international talent community which provides a high-quality living experience for high-level talents.

Meanwhile, a dense road network, railways, and 35 tunnels cutting through the mountains will jointly create efficient transportation conditions in the region.

The highly anticipated urban core of the zone, known as Jinfeng City Center, is set to be completed in early next year. Situated alongside renowned scientists and surrounded by high-quality amenities, it will undoubtedly become the most captivating landmark in the zone.

"It is foreseeable that the future Chongqing's Western Science City will be a modern city with in-depth integration of sci-tech elements, industries and urban planning," according to an official of the zone.

As the zone's developers, they will firmly anchor the goal of constructing a core area for a nationally influential science and technology innovation center, and spare no effort in creating a leading technological force, he added.

Source: Chongqing's Western Science City