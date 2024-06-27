[Hong Kong - 27 June 2024] Deltrix (Kazakhstan) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited ("Trio Group" or the "Group", Stock code: 1710.HK), reached a significant strategic alliance with Star Media, a corporate specialising in the operation of gas station advertising networks in Kazakhstan, on 24 June 2024. Through this cooperation, Deltrix enters the EV charging stations' vast advertising market in Kazakhstan. Deltrix will initially commence the advertising services at 46 gas stations of Sinooil.
Leveraging Star Media's extensive local media channels and resources in Kazakhstan, Trio Group will be able to promote its new energy business and enhance brand influence in an efficient and effective way. This enables Trio Group to attract more business partners and users, and to drive the robust development of our own new energy business in Kazakhstan.
About Trio Group
Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients comes from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies.
