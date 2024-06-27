

EQS Newswire / 27/06/2024 / 15:23 UTC+8

[Hong Kong - 27 June 2024] Deltrix (Kazakhstan) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited ("Trio Group" or the "Group", Stock code: 1710.HK), reached a significant strategic alliance with Star Media, a corporate specialising in the operation of gas station advertising networks in Kazakhstan, on 24 June 2024. Through this cooperation, Deltrix enters the EV charging stations' vast advertising market in Kazakhstan. Deltrix will initially commence the advertising services at 46 gas stations of Sinooil.



Star Media, one of major advertising corporates in Kazakhstan, operates substantial gas station media resources and currently owns media platforms at over 320 gas stations of the four local mainstream gas station brands.



This collaboration highlights Trio Group's role in the international market in connecting PRC enterprises, who work in the new energy industry, with local enterprises and consumer market in Kazakhstan through the vast advertising network. With this advertising media network, Trio Group allows various Chinese new energy enterprises to rapidly gain access to extensive local media channels in Kazakhstan, and hence, enhancing their brand influence and expanding their sales in the country.



Capitalising on the recent cooperation between Trio Group and Sinooil to deploy EV chargers and establish EV charging stations at 143 gas stations in Kazakhstan, together with the advertising network cooperation with Star Media at gas stations, these two significant collaborations create a huge synergy in creating one-stop service experience to car owners which integrates EV charging services, advertisement reach-out, and potential shopping data guide. This highly upgrades Trio Group's overall competitiveness in Kazakhstan's EV charging services and the service experience for local consumers, with additional income derived from related advertising business.



Leveraging Star Media's extensive local media channels and resources in Kazakhstan, Trio Group will be able to promote its new energy business and enhance brand influence in an efficient and effective way. This enables Trio Group to attract more business partners and users, and to drive the robust development of our own new energy business in Kazakhstan.









About Trio Group

Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients comes from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies.







For more details, please contact:



Skye Shum

Investor Relations Manager





PR media:

DLK Advisory

pr@dlkadvisory.com 27/06/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

