Recognizing Malaysia's potential and aligning with the government's goal of reaching 40% green energy by 2035, GreenRock Energy has become the first Taiwanese company to participate in the country's green energy projects. Malaysian green energy company Solarvest is partnering with Taiwanese renewable energy player GreenRock Energy to accelerate the development of green energy solutions in both Taiwan and Malaysia. The companies aim to achieve 1 GW of renewable energy projects in the next five years. The regional partnership unlocks substantial growth opportunities for both companies, enabling ...

