World4Solar has launched a pre-assembled residential solar canopy, HelioWing, at an event in its warehouse in Miami, Florida. From pv magazine USA World4Solar recently held a launch event at its warehouse in Miami, Florida, to introduce HelioWing, a pre-constructed solar canopy structure. The HelioWing is available in two base models, HelioWing 5 with 7. 38 kWp and the HelioWing 7 with 9. 84 kWp. The HelioWing 7 roof is made of 24 Aptos 400 W bifacial solar panels. The company uses Sol-Ark 12kW hybrid two-phase inverters for its canopy. The canopy design can be customized with features like storage ...

