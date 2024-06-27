Bionical Solutions: Tom Tacon appointed Business Unit Director of Bionical Virtual Engagement

WILLINGTON, England, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionical Solutions, a leading provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services to global pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare companies and the NHS, today announced the appointment of Tom Tacon as Business Unit Director of Bionical Virtual Engagement, formerly Bionical Solutions Commercial business. Tom will join the company on July 1st.

Tom is a skilled sales and marketing executive who has almost two decades' experience working for blue chip pharma and med tech companies, including Daichi Sankyo, Coloplast, Boehringer Ingelheim and GSK.

At Daichi Sankyo, where he has worked since 2017, Tom spearheaded a multi-channel marketing approach - including setting up a virtual sales force, creating bespoke digital sales content and leading field sales teams. He has been involved in several highly successful UK product launches, both as a Regional Business Director (2017 - 2022) and more recently as the Brand Manager within their important cardiovascular franchise.

Bionical Virtual Engagement is the rebranded Commercial division of Bionical Solutions and was formerly known as Multi-Channel Engagement. Bionical Solutions is in the process of demerging two of its business divisions, Multi-Channel Engagement (Commercial) and Health Outcomes (Clinical), into separate legal and operating entities within the parent company to afford each business greater autonomy to focus on its specific growth requirements and better meet the needs of clients. The demerger of Bionical Virtual Engagement will complete on 1 July 2024 and Bionical Health on 1st August.

Gareth Davies, joint CEO at Bionical Solutions, commented: "Tom's appointment comes at an exciting time for Bionical Virtual Engagement as it forges an independent path providing an essential service to pharma, medtech and healthcare companies looking to enhance engagement with prescribers. Tom's huge experience leading sales teams and setting up multi-channel engagement strategies will be of enormous benefit to the company and our clients."

Tom Tacon, newly appointed Business Unit Director of Bionical Virtual Engagement, said: "It is a huge privilege to be given the opportunity to lead Bionical Virtual Engagement. I am looking forward to working closely with the team and continue to elevate our business to new heights and empower our clients to consistently deliver exceptional customer experience."

About Bionical Solutions

Bionical Solutions is a rapidly growing international provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services to global pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare companies and the NHS. Through its three businesses - Bionical Solutions, Bionical Virtual Engagement and Bionical Health - the company provides education and support to healthcare professionals and patients, and delivers personalised experiences through the optimal blend of human interactions and technology.

For more information, please visit https://www.bionical.com/home

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tom-tacon-appointed-business-unit-director-of-bionical-virtual-engagement-302183792.html