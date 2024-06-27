Palliser Capital ("Palliser"), the sixth largest shareholder of Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (9009 JT) ("Keisei" or the "Company") with a stake of 1.98%, acknowledges the vote on its proposal for Keisei at the Company's 181st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on June 27, 2024.

While disappointing that Palliser's TSE-aligned proposal did not meet the challenging two-thirds threshold at the AGM, Palliser is pleased to have achieved its principal objective of securing a platform for shareholders to express views to Management on critical capital allocation issues. Palliser is grateful to all shareholders and other market participants, including the leading international proxy advisors, ISS and Glass Lewis, who supported the proposal, and looks forward to the publication of the AGM voting data shortly and continuing its engagement with the Company in the meantime.

For inquiries regarding Palliser's proposals for Keisei, contact Keisei100@pallisercap.com.

About Palliser Capital

Palliser Capital is a global multi-strategy fund. Our value-oriented investment philosophy is applied to a broad range of opportunities throughout the capital structure with a focus on situations where positive change and value enhancement can be achieved through thoughtful, constructive and long-term engagement with companies and across a range of different stakeholder groups. Palliser is the sixth largest Keisei shareholder with a stake of 1.98%. All available materials concerning Palliser's ongoing engagement with Keisei can be found at: www.keisei100.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626310008/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

Brian Schaffer Kiki O'Keeffe

Pro-PalliserKER@Prosek.com