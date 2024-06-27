The authorities in Oman have revealed the preferred bidders for a 500 MW solar tender for the Ibri III Solar IPP facility. Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. (OPWP) has shortlisted the preferred bidders for a tender it launched in January to select independent power producers (IPP) to build a 500 MW solar park. The IPP project will be built in Ibri, a city in the governorate of Ad Dhahirah, in northwestern Oman. "In response to its request for qualification, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company received twelve (12) submissions for qualification submitted by local and international developers," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...