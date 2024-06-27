ShipEngine's API improves shipping efficiency and increases online orders by 30%

ShipEngine, the world's leading shipping API, today announces that it has been selected by Trotters Childrenswear, the independent children's clothing retailer, to lead its delivery operations across the UK. Trotters Childrenswear has implemented ShipEngine's API solution to automate shipping, increase business efficiency and ultimately provide its customers with an exceptional ecommerce experience.

Having initially used ShipEngine's more small and medium focused sister brand, ShipStation, for shipping in the UK, as Trotters Childrenswear scaled and grew its ecommerce businesses, it required a more complex automated solution that could be directly built into its technology stack. ShipEngine's API simplifies shipping for Trotters Childrenswear and removes integration headaches and costs, providing easy access to over 100 local and global carriers. Leveraging ShipEngine's powerful API, Trotters Childrenswear is able to process 30% more orders per day without any additional overheads, reduce administration associated with processing online orders and increase efficiency.

David Williams, FC Manager at Trotters Childrenswear:

"As our business continues to rapidly scale, we need to have the right technology and partner in place to help support our growth now and in the future. ShipEngine's API scalable solution provides us with everything we need and more. By implementing ShipEngine's API, we've improved our shipping and supply chain infrastructure, allowing us to process a greater volume of orders without compromising on the ecommerce experience. We've also futureproofed our operations as we're able to easily adapt and adjust ShipEngine to meet our business needs moving forward."

Chris Karp, Chief Customer Officer at Auctane, ShipEngine and ShipStation's parent company:

"We're proud to support Trotters Childrenswear in the next stage of their growth, as they graduate from our small and medium business focused ShipStation solution, to our more complex and powerful ShipEngine API to better serve the needs of their expanding customer base. Our ShipEngine API enables Trotters Childrenswear to automate its shipping operations and removes the costly headaches associated with manual process and integrations. This not only improves their overall efficiency but provides their customers with a delivery experience that exceeds expectations and helps to drive loyalty."

Find out more about ShipEngine and how it can help your business manage its shipping needs: https://www.shipengine.com/

About ShipEngine:

ShipEngine is a multi-carrier shipping platform that provides best-in-class shipping functionality directly to ecommerce stores, logistics and warehouse providers, system integrators, ecommerce application integrators, and new application developers. Built specifically for developers, ShipEngine's robust set of shipping APIs enable developers to build custom workflows within their own platforms and streamline the ecommerce fulfilment process with real-time label generation, rate quoting, parcel tracking, and address validation. ShipEngine supports carriers across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia, including Evri, USPS, DPD, FedEx, UPS, DHL, and many more. ShipEngine is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in London, Madrid, Zielona Gora and Atlanta. For more information, visit https://www.shipengine.com.

About Trotters Childrenswear:

Founded by Sophie Mirman and husband Richard Ross, the first Trotters store opened its doors in London, in October 1990 at 34 Kings Road in Chelsea. Sophie realised there was a gap in the market when it came to meeting children-and their parents'-needs. The pair aimed to create a space where high quality products could be found, amidst a convivial and familiar atmosphere. From specialised shoe fittings, aboard the famous in store Trotters Plane or Train, to carefully crafted clothes, and a dedicated hairdressing section with a giant fish tank to keep the little ones entertained, Trotters has met those goals, and become the preferred one-stop shop for families.

We are still the same family-owned and run business as a quarter of a century ago, committed to providing excellent customer service and a fun shopping experience for all generations. We have 5 stores in London, in addition to our online store and concessions at Harrods and Liberty Department stores. Visit: www.trotters.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627984669/en/

Contacts:

Munveer Garcha

munveer.garcha@auctane.com