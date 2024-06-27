China Eastern Airlines released its 2023 ESG report recently, comprehensively showcasing its proactive actions in promoting sustainable development in collaboration with various parties.

With the company's assistance, Cangyuan and Shuangjiang counties in Yunnan province are becoming even more harmonious and livable.

Journalists, foreign hosts, and aviation influencers recently visited Cangyuan and Shuangjiang counties in Lincang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to experience first-hand the wonderful lives of the local residents.

Leveraging its advantages, China Eastern Airlines has actively and continuously operated and invested in designated routes for rural revitalization, connecting Lincang with major cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

In 2023 alone, these routes have driven an increase of over 570 million yuan in the city's GDP.

During the visit, the delegation went to an ecological tourism model village aided by China Eastern Airlines, where they saw modern residential housing, sewage networks, and solar-powered street lamps, and listened to the story of villagers becoming "fashion designers" and showcasing their works on international runways.

In the village, there is a poverty alleviation workshop that promotes local agricultural specialties, and villagers also benefit from the beekeeping business. The average per capita income in the village has increased significantly compared to 2019.

Thanks to the donation by China Eastern Airlines, local middle school students are able to study in spacious and bright classrooms. Local teachers also went to Beijing and Shanghai to receive relevant training and brought back quality educational resources.

It is reported that China Eastern Airlines, through these routes, has cumulatively driven an increase of over 8 billion yuan in the local GDP and created over 100,000 jobs.

