Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A2DRVZ | ISIN: SE0009806607 | Ticker-Symbol: 1MS
Tradegate
27.06.24
11:19 Uhr
17,840 Euro
+0,020
+0,11 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MUNTERS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MUNTERS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,77017,88011:27
17,79017,86011:27
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 10:24 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HANZA AB: HANZA wins contract from Munters

KISTA, Sweden, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA AB has signed an agreement with Munters Europe, a world-leading global supplier of energy efficient and sustainable climate solutions.

Munters offers innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions to various customer segments, where accurate control of indoor humidity, temperature and energy efficiency is crucial. The initial deal amounts to approximately SEK 10 million and includes the manufacturing of complete electrical cabinets in HANZA's manufacturing cluster in Central Europe. Munters is a new customer to HANZA and the parties look forward to expanding the cooperation after the initial deal.

"We are very pleased that Munters has chosen HANZA as their partner. With our 'All you need is one' concept, we can offer complete manufacturing of the product in all our manufacturing clusters and we will be a strategic manufacturing partner for Munters for the future", says Veronica Svensson, Sales Director for HANZA in Scandinavia.

Deliveries start immediately.

For further information please contact:
Veronica Svensson, Sales Director Scandinavia
+46 76 888 19 88
veronica.svensson@hanza.com

Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
erik.stenfors@hanza.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hanza-ab/r/hanza-wins-contract-from-munters,c4007566

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/4007566/2888240.pdf

HANZA wins contract from Munters

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanza-wins-contract-from-munters-302184291.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
