Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of My Lovely Coin (MLC) on June 25, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MLC/USDT trading pair, which went live already..





My Lovely Coin (MLC) is a green utility token at the heart of the My Lovely Planet game, enabling players to contribute to real-world environmental impact through their in-game actions.

Introducing My Lovely Coin: The green token that turns gaming into real-world environmental action

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of My Lovely Coin (MLC), the primary currency of My Lovely Planet, a pioneering Web3 mobile game that seamlessly connects in-game activities with real-world environmental efforts. Backed by gaming giants Ubisoft and Unity, MLC enables players to make tangible contributions to environmental protection as they play. For instance, when players plant trees or clean up waste within the game, corresponding actions are funded and executed in reality, making gaming a force for positive environmental change.

The unique tokenomics of MLC are designed to aim for sustainability and growth. With a fixed supply of 350 million tokens, MLC incorporates a deflationary model where 2% of repurchased tokens are burned until the supply reduces to 300 million. A significant portion of the token supply, 28%, is allocated to the Environmental Treasury, dedicated to funding impactful environmental initiatives chosen by the community. This structure aims to support environmental projects and potentially the value of MLC as more players engage with the game and its ecosystem.

To celebrate the launch of My Lovely Coin ($MLC) on DEX and CEX, the team hosted a special live event on Tuesday, June 25th, at 3:00 PM UTC+2. This event featured exciting guests, including Lady Of Crypto, House of Crypto, and Polygon Labs, alongside major announcements. Participants helped the team reach their goal of 1 million active players by December and amplified their environmental impact through significant projects like the Agroforestry initiative in Madagascar. The event has ended; for details, please visit: https://x.com/MyLovelyPlanet1/status/1805586822711623806. Everyone is invited to join this revolutionary movement to protect the planet through gaming.

About MLC Token

Based on POLY, MLC has a total supply of 350 million (i.e. 350,000,000). The distribution of MLC tokens is as follows: Environmental Treasury (28%), Community Reward Treasury (19%), Private Sale (10%), Public Sale (14.6%), Team (15%), Operational Fund (4.14%), Liquidity (5%), Advisors (2%), and KOL Round (2.29%). The MLC token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 15:00 UTC on June 25, 2024. Investors who are interested in MLC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

