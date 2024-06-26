NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF):

Q2 Financial Highlights

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $146 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share. Our pre-tax income for the quarter was $228 million

Annualized return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity 1 of 9.2%

of 9.2% Net revenues of $1.66 billion Investment Banking net revenues of $803 million Capital Markets net revenues of $691 million Asset Management net revenues (before allocated net interest 4 ) of $173 million

At May 31, 2024, we had 212.1 million common shares outstanding and 253.7 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis2. Our book value per common share was $46.57 and adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share3 was $31.27 at May 31, 2024

Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.35 per Jefferies common share, a 16.7% increase from the prior dividend rate, payable on August 30, 2024 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on August 19, 2024.

Management Comments

" Our second quarter net revenues of $1.66 billion reflect continued positive momentum in Investment Banking and another solid quarter in Capital Markets, with particularly strong performance in Equities.

" Investment Banking net revenues of $803 million were up 8.6% from the prior quarter and 59.4% from the same quarter last year across all lines of business. Overall, momentum continues to build across our Investment Banking business, as the market opportunity improves and the investment we have made in our platform translates to increased market share. We are increasingly optimistic about the second half of 2024 and 2025 based on our backlog and trends we observe today.

" Capital Markets net revenues of $691 million were modestly lower than the prior quarter and up 24.1% versus the same quarter last year, with strength in Equities offsetting a moderation in Fixed Income after its strong first quarter.

" Asset Management had a reasonable performance, as market conditions for trading in certain of our strategies normalized after a strong first quarter.

" Our performance this year across business lines has resulted in improved operating margins versus last year. We expect margins to continue to improve as we realize the full potential of investments we have made in our Investment Banking platform and the market for investment banking activity continues to strengthen. We believe margins also will benefit over time from maintaining a strong discipline around expenses and leveraging investments made in technology that drive innovation, increase productivity, and strengthen our offerings and capabilities.

" Overall, we feel very positive about the direction and prospects of Jefferies. Our alliance with SMBC continues to gain momentum, we closed on the sale of Foursight, we continue to make smart investments in technology that will support our future growth and, most importantly, we have an incredible culture of delivering for our clients, while supporting our people and our communities. In light of all this, our Board of Directors has increased our quarterly dividend 16.7% to $0.35 per common share."

Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President

Financial Summary

$ in thousands, except per share amounts Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, 2024 202313 % Change 2024 202313 % Change Net revenues: Investment Banking and Capital Markets $ 1,494,447 $ 1,061,019 41 % $ 2,945,735 $ 2,278,151 29 % Asset Management 156,524 (30,899 ) N/M 429,907 37,556 N/M Other 5,474 7,490 (27 )% 19,006 5,395 252 % Net revenues 1,656,445 1,037,610 60 % 3,394,648 2,321,102 46 % Net earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 227,754 17,919 N/M 447,996 175,937 155 % Income tax expense 73,107 9,235 692 % 129,066 37,929 240 % Net earnings from continuing operations 154,647 8,684 N/M 318,930 138,008 131 % Net income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 40 - N/M (7,851 ) - N/M Net earnings 154,687 8,684 N/M 311,079 138,008 125 % Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,790 ) (3,513 ) 36 % (12,228 ) (9,568 ) 28 % Net losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - (198 ) (100 )% - (454 ) (100 )% Preferred stock dividends 13,741 - N/M 27,930 2,016 N/M Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 145,736 $ 12,395 N/M $ 295,377 $ 146,014 102 % Earnings (losses) per common share: Basic from continuing operations $ 0.66 $ 0.05 N/M $ 1.37 $ 0.60 128 % Basic from discontinued operations - - N/M (0.03 ) - N/M Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.05 N/M $ 1.34 $ 0.60 124 % Diluted from continuing operations $ 0.64 $ 0.05 N/M $ 1.34 $ 0.60 123 % Diluted from discontinued operations - - N/M (0.03 ) - N/M Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.05 N/M $ 1.31 $ 0.60 118 % Weighted average common shares 219,971 242,568 219,935 240,825 Weighted average diluted common shares 226,146 245,413 225,587 246,870 N/M - Not Meaningful

Highlights

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of: $146 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share

Annualized return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity 1 of 9.2%

of 9.2% We had 212.1 million common shares outstanding and 253.7 million common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis 2 at May 31, 2024. Our book value per common share was $46.57 and tangible book value per fully diluted share 3 was $31.27 at May 31, 2024.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of: $295 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share $301 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, from continuing operations

Annualized return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity 1 of 9.4%.

of 9.4%. Repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock for $44 million, at an average price of $40.66 per share in connection with net-share settlements related to our equity compensation plans.

Effective tax rate of 28.8%. The higher tax rate compared to the prior year of 21.6% is primarily due to the recognition of a smaller excess tax benefit on restricted stock distributed during the current year.

Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking net revenues of $803 million were higher than the prior year comparable period, with strength across all lines of business.

Advisory net revenues of $284 million and equity and debt underwriting net revenues of $455 million were higher than the same quarter last year, attributable primarily to market share gains.

Underwriting net revenues of $455 million increased from the same quarter last year, due to increased equity underwriting as equity markets remained robust driving increased overall market volumes, as well as due to our expanded capabilities and enhanced market position. Debt underwriting activity improved as interest rates and inflationary concerns continued to stabilize.

Capital Markets net revenues of $691 million were higher compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to stronger performance in Equities attributable to increased volumes and more favorable trading opportunities, while Fixed Income net revenues remained flat with the comparable prior year. Investment Banking net revenues were $1.54 billion, a 45% increase, with strength in all lines of business attributable primarily to increased market share.

Advisory net revenues of $622 million and equity and debt underwriting net revenues of $793 million were higher than last year, attributable primarily to market share gains.

Underwriting net revenues of $793 million increased from the prior year period, due to increased activity from both equity and debt underwriting as momentum from equity and leveraged finance markets benefited from continued market share gains.

Capital Markets net revenues of $1.40 billion were higher compared to the prior year period primarily driven by stronger Equities net revenues attributable to continued market share gains during the period. Fixed Income net revenues remained consistent from the comparable prior year.

Asset Management Asset Management Asset Management net revenues of $157 million were substantially higher than the prior year largely due to the consolidation of Stratos and Tessellis, which resulted in increased revenues, as well as the absence this year of losses in OpNet incurred in the prior year. Asset Management net revenues were $430 million, substantially higher than the prior year period, as Investment return net revenues improved due to strong performance across multiple investment strategies and funds. In addition, Other investments14 net revenues were meaningfully higher than the prior year largely due to the consolidation of Stratos and Tessellis which resulted in increased revenues offset by an increase in expenses.

Amounts herein pertaining to May 31, 2024 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More information on our results of operations for the three and six months ended May 31, 2024 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, which we expect to file on or about July 9, 2024.

Selected Financial Information

$ in thousands (unaudited) Quarter Ended May 31,

2024 February 29,

2024 May 31,

202313 Net revenues by source: Advisory $ 283,898 $ 338,567 $ 254,157 Equity underwriting 249,187 209,303 148,429 Debt underwriting 205,499 129,194 89,889 Total underwriting 454,686 338,497 238,318 Other investment banking 64,594 62,608 11,458 Total Investment Banking 803,178 739,672 503,933 Equities 407,092 359,138 278,691 Fixed income 284,177 352,478 278,395 Total Capital Markets 691,269 711,616 557,086 Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues5 1,494,447 1,451,288 1,061,019 Asset management fees and revenues6 16,818 59,657 15,929 Investment return 32,942 117,640 32,477 Other investments, inclusive of net interest14 122,767 111,098 (66,180 ) Allocated net interest4 (16,003 ) (15,012 ) (13,125 ) Total Asset Management Net revenues 156,524 273,383 (30,899 ) Other 5,474 13,532 7,490 Total Net revenues by source $ 1,656,445 $ 1,738,203 $ 1,037,610 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 861,993 $ 926,871 $ 575,868 Brokerage and clearing fees 110,536 109,670 96,592 Underwriting costs 18,552 18,484 13,169 Technology and communications 135,238 137,512 118,936 Occupancy and equipment rental 29,327 28,153 24,395 Business development 68,630 57,651 43,587 Professional services 75,493 77,844 68,514 Depreciation and amortization 49,946 43,202 25,310 Cost of sales 37,462 34,671 2,362 Other 41,514 83,903 50,958 Total Non-interest expenses $ 1,428,691 $ 1,517,961 $ 1,019,691

$ in thousands (unaudited) Six Months Ended May 31, 2024 202313 Net revenues by source: Advisory $ 622,465 $ 551,335 Equity underwriting 458,490 273,874 Debt underwriting 334,693 170,064 Total underwriting 793,183 443,938 Other investment banking 127,202 71,504 Total Investment Banking 1,542,850 1,066,777 Equities 766,230 583,985 Fixed income 636,655 627,389 Total Capital Markets 1,402,885 1,211,374 Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues5 2,945,735 2,278,151 Asset management fees and revenues6 76,475 58,625 Investment return 150,582 59,911 Other investments, inclusive of net interest14 233,865 (58,757 ) Allocated net interest4 (31,015 ) (22,223 ) Total Asset Management Net revenues 429,907 37,556 Other 19,006 5,395 Total Net revenues by source $ 3,394,648 $ 2,321,102 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 1,788,864 $ 1,278,926 Brokerage and clearing fees 220,206 177,066 Underwriting costs 37,036 26,376 Technology and communications 272,750 232,321 Occupancy and equipment rental 57,480 51,710 Business development 126,281 80,425 Professional services 153,337 130,675 Depreciation and amortization 93,148 58,602 Cost of sales 72,133 4,530 Other 125,417 104,534 Total Non-interest expenses $ 2,946,652 $ 2,145,165

Financial Data and Metrics

Unaudited Quarter Ended May 31, 2024 February 29, 2024 May 31, 2023 Other Data: Number of trading days 64 61 64 Number of trading loss days7 1 3 10 Average VaR (in millions)8 $ 13.36 $ 15.13 $ 15.14 Six Months Ended May 31, 2024 2023 Other Data: Number of trading days 125 124 Number of trading loss days7 4 13 Average VaR (in millions)8 $ 14.22 $ 14.03

In millions, except other data (unaudited) Quarter Ended May 31, 2024 February 29, 2024 May 31, 2023 Financial position: Total assets $ 63,001 $ 60,933 $ 53,740 Cash and cash equivalents 10,842 7,616 8,005 Financial instruments owned 22,787 23,212 21,002 Level 3 financial instruments owned9 691 589 860 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,057 2,064 1,873 Total equity 9,952 9,867 9,765 Total shareholders' equity 9,875 9,780 9,696 Tangible shareholders' equity10 7,818 7,716 7,823 Other data and financial ratios: Leverage ratio11 6.3 6.2 5.5 Tangible gross leverage ratio12 7.8 7.6 6.6 Number of employees at period end 7,611 7,745 5,335 Number of employees excluding OpNet and Stratos at period end 5,635 5,790 5,335

Components of Numerators and Denominators for Earnings Per Common Share

Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, In thousands, except per share amounts 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator for earnings per common share from continuing operations: Net earnings from continuing operations $ 154,647 $ 8,684 $ 318,930 $ 138,008 Less: Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,785 ) (3,711 ) (10,237 ) (10,022 ) Mandatorily redeemable convertible preferred share dividends - - - (2,016 ) Allocation of earnings to participating securities (13,741 ) (4 ) (27,930 ) (830 ) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for basic earnings per share $ 144,691 $ 12,391 $ 301,237 $ 145,184 Adjustment to allocation of earnings to participating securities related to diluted shares - (1 ) - (31 ) Mandatorily redeemable convertible preferred share dividends - - - 2,016 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for diluted earnings per share $ 144,691 $ 12,390 $ 301,237 $ 147,169 Numerator for earnings per common share from discontinued operations: Net earnings (losses) from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 40 $ - $ (7,851 ) $ - Less: Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,005 ) - (1,991 ) - Net earnings (losses) from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders for basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1,045 $ - $ (5,860 ) $ - Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for basic earnings per share $ 145,736 $ 12,391 $ 295,377 $ 145,184 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for diluted earnings per share $ 145,736 $ 12,390 $ 295,377 $ 147,169 Denominator for earnings per common share: Weighted average common shares outstanding 212,039 232,842 211,787 230,193 Weighted average shares of restricted stock outstanding with future service required (2,329 ) (1,853 ) (2,366 ) (1,989 ) Weighted average restricted stock units outstanding with no future service required 10,261 11,579 10,514 12,621 Weighted average common shares 219,971 242,568 219,935 240,825 Stock options and other share-based awards 3,470 1,618 3,124 2,086 Senior executive compensation plan restricted stock unit awards 2,705 1,227 2,528 2,072 Mandatorily redeemable convertible preferred shares - - - 1,887 Weighted average diluted common shares 226,146 245,413 225,587 246,870 Earnings (losses) per common share: Basic from continuing operations $ 0.66 $ 0.05 $ 1.37 $ 0.60 Basic from discontinued operations - - (0.03 ) - Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.05 $ 1.34 $ 0.60 Diluted from continuing operations $ 0.64 $ 0.05 $ 1.34 $ 0.60 Diluted from discontinued operations - - (0.03 ) - Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.05 $ 1.31 $ 0.60

Notes

Annualized return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to schedule on page 11 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as common shares outstanding plus preferred shares, restricted stock units, stock options and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 12 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as adjusted tangible book value (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 12 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to present direct Asset Management revenues. We believe that aggregating Allocated net interest would obscure the revenue results by including an amount that is unique to our credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods. Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement. Asset management fees and revenues include management and performance fees from funds and accounts managed by us as well as our share of fees received by affiliated asset management companies with which we have revenue and profit share arrangements, as well as earnings on our ownership interest in affiliated asset managers. Number of trading loss days is calculated based on trading activities in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments, excluding certain Other investments. VaR estimates the potential loss in value of trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7A " Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2023. Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned. Tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as shareholders' equity less Intangible assets and goodwill. We believe that tangible shareholders' equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible shareholders' equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors. Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity. Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible shareholders' equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing our leverage ratio. During the third quarter of 2023, we refined our allocated net interest methodology to better reflect net interest expense across our business units based on use of capital. As a result, the presentation of Net revenues and Net revenues by source has been recast to conform with the revised methodology. Beginning in fiscal 2024, we now refer to "Merchant banking" as "Other investments" in our Asset Management reportable segment.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to their respective U.S. GAAP financial measures. Management believes such non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Annualized Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, $ in thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 145,736 $ 12,395 $ 295,377 $ 146,014 Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax 5,799 1,193 9,946 3,220 Adjusted net earnings to common shareholders (non-GAAP) 151,535 13,588 305,323 149,234 Preferred stock dividends 13,741 - 27,930 2,016 Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 165,276 $ 13,588 $ 333,253 $ 151,250 Annualized adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 661,104 $ 54,352 $ 666,506 $ 302,500 Net earnings impact for net (earnings) losses from discontinued operations, net of noncontrolling interests (1,045 ) - 5,861 - Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 164,231 13,588 339,114 151,250 Annualized adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 656,924 54,352 678,228 302,500 February 29, November 30, 2024 2023 2023 2022 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 9,780,097 $ 9,755,243 $ 9,709,827 $ 10,232,845 Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill (2,063,956 ) (1,872,850 ) (2,044,776 ) (1,875,576 ) Less: Deferred tax asset, net (466,468 ) (486,012 ) (458,343 ) (387,862 ) Less: Weighted average impact of dividends and share repurchases (49,053 ) (70,895 ) (115,344 ) (195,393 ) Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 7,200,620 $ 7,325,486 $ 7,091,364 $ 7,774,014 Annualized return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 9.2 % 0.7 % 9.4 % 3.9 % Annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 9.1 % 0.7 % 9.6 % 3.9 %

Adjusted Tangible Book Value and Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation

Reconciliation of book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding:

$ in thousands, except per share amounts May 31, 2024 Book value (GAAP) $ 9,875,056 Stock options(1) 114,939 Intangible assets, net and goodwill (2,057,302 ) Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 7,932,693 Common shares outstanding (GAAP) 212,053 Preferred shares 21,000 Restricted stock units ("RSUs") 14,180 Stock options(1) 5,065 Other 1,365 Adjusted fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP)(2) 253,663 Book value per common share outstanding $ 46.57 Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding (non-GAAP) $ 31.27

(1) Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of May 31, 2024 of 5.1 million multiplied by the weighted average exercise price of $22.69 on May 31, 2024. (2) Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans until the performance period is complete. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options and the impact of mandatorily convertible preferred shares if-converted to common shares.

