MIDLOTHIAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ennis, Inc. (the "Company"), (NYSE: EBF), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Printing Technologies, Inc. (PTI) located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1994, PTI is a leading manufacturer of innovative media solutions used in all types of Printing Technologies including direct thermal, thermal transfer, ink jet, dot matrix and laser.

" PTI is a renowned brand with a diverse range of unique products and we are looking forward to leveraging these new capabilities to enhance Ennis' product offerings," said Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of Ennis, Inc. " I want to extend a warm welcome to PTI's employees and customers as they join the Ennis family."

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company's national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products. For more information, visit ennis.com.

