UK Pension Pool, Border To Coast Pensions Partnership Implements DiligenceVault's Digital Diligence Technology

The Border to Coast Alternatives team plans to digitize their due diligence questionnaires, research and operational risk monitoring activities with the help of DiligenceVault.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / DiligenceVault (DV), a global due diligence technology platform for the investment management industry, today announced that one of the largest Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) pools in the UK, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership, has implemented DiligenceVault to power their asset manager due diligence and ongoing monitoring needs.

The implementation of DiligenceVault follows the continued growth of Border to Coast's private markets programme, and the team's priority to establish a robust, data-first, repeatable and centralised process for manager selection and portfolio monitoring. The pension pool evaluated technology solutions that would allow them to streamline their data collection and analysis, whilst being flexible and secure enough to meet their requirements.

Border to Coast's Head of Investment Team (Alternatives), Ian Sandiford, said, "Following an RFP process, we selected DiligenceVault for its strong functionalities around data collection, data-driven dashboards, central-document management and reporting capabilities. We're very happy with the early results and ease of implementation. DiligenceVault will allow us to expand our manager coverage and save time spent on manually collecting and analyzing data."

"We are excited to welcome another leading UK pension fund as a client. When we first spoke, we could see immediately how our platform could align with Border to Coast's vision, benefit their teams and their asset manager partners. One of the unparalleled advantages of the DiligenceVault network that they can immediately derive value from is the ease of use not just for them as requestors of data, but also for the large network of over 15,000 asset managers who provide data and documents via DiligenceVault," said Guillaume Rouault, EMEA Director of DiligenceVault.

About Border To Coast Pensions Partnership

Based in Leeds, Border to Coast is the largest LGPS (Local Government Pension Scheme) pool in the UK. It is owned by 11 Local Government Pension Schemes ('Partner Funds'). The Partner Funds represent 2,700 employers and over a million members.???

The Partner Funds are Bedfordshire, Cumbria, Durham, East Riding, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Teesside, Tyne and Wear and Warwickshire.???

The Partner Funds have c.£58bn in investments, of which Border to Coast is directly responsible for the management of £40.3bn (as of 31 March 2023). Border to Coast also provides support and advice on a further £8.2bn, primarily invested in index funds, which sit outside of the pool.???

Border to Coast offers its 11 Partner Funds investment opportunities across equities, fixed income, private markets, and global real estate. UK?real estate is under development.???

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England Number: 10795539 and Registered Office: 5th Floor, Toronto Square, Toronto Street, Leeds, LS1 2HJ.??Further details can be found at https://www.bordertocoast.org.uk/

