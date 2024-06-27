The company's newest system consists of up to six BTS 5K battery modules and a three-phase ESI 5-12K-T1 inverter. SOFAR showcased its new SOFAR PowerAll solution at Intersolar 2024 in Munich. The all-in-one residential energy storage system consists of up to six 5K LFP battery modules from Battery Technology Source Co. Ltd. and a three-phase energy storage inverter (ESI) 5-12K-T1 inverter module. Up to six PowerAll units can be connected in parallel, enabling total battery energy of up to 30. 72 kWh. The system uses a maximum 16 A PV input current, which is compatible with bifacial solar PV modules. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...