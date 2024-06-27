Scientists in Spain have implemented recursive least squares (RLS) algorithms for anomaly detection in PV systems and have found they can provide "more realistic and meaningful assessment" than traditional energy analysis. A group of Spanish researchers has developed two novel methodologies for the detection of abnormal photovoltaic systems' operation based on minimal data requirements. The first is designed to identify sudden efficiency losses in the short term, while the second is a long-term technique designed to monitor a plant's degradation. "The manuscript introduces two distinct methodologies ...

