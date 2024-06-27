Chinese battery manufacturer CATL is expanding its presence in the Middle East and Europe via a 4 GWh long-term supply agreement with Israeli integrator BLEnergy. From pv magazine ESS News site As part of its international expansion strategy, Israel's BLEnergy has deepened its partnership with the world's leading battery maker CATL. With their latest 4 GWh supply deal, the companies are expanding their partnership beyond Israel and the Middle East, mainly concentrating on the growing European energy storage market. "We are excited to expand the successful cooperation between the parties from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...