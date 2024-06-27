India installed about 11. 7 GW of utility-scale solar capacity and another 3 GW of rooftop solar capacity in the 12 months ending March 31, 2024. From pv magazine India India installed about 14. 7 GW of solar capacity in fiscal 2024. This included 11. 7 GW of utility-scale solar installations and 3 GW of rooftop solar. The top three states for new additions were Gujarat (4. 8 GW), Rajasthan (3. 4 GW), and Madhya Pradesh (0. 8 GW), according to JMK Research & Analytics. As of March 31, 2024, about 68. 2 GW of utility-scale solar capacity had been commissioned in India, while another 65. 6 GW is ...

