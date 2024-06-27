Locus Receives Dual Recognition in 2024 Gartner® Market Guides for Last-Mile Delivery Technology and Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus , a global AI-powered integrated logistics management SaaS company, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions, 2024 (LMD).

This recognition comes shortly after Locus was also acknowledged in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions (MCPMS), reinforcing the company's impactful presence across the logistics technology landscape.

Locus has continued to drive innovation within the logistics sector, leveraging technology to optimize last-mile delivery and fulfillment, significantly reducing costs and enhancing customer experiences. This recognition reflects the success and effectiveness of Locus' comprehensive solutions tailored to the intricate needs of last-mile operations.

The Gartner Market Guide notes, "New digitalization initiatives, the increasing adoption of e-commerce, and the need to optimize transportation costs to improve the end-consumer experience and increase brand engagement are some of the challenges LMD solutions must solve. Pre- and post-purchase processes have been impacted by those challenges, requiring organizations to adopt technology that enables optimized delivery orchestration to provide more comfort, options, and a better experience overall to the end consumer."

Speaking on the development, Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus commented, "We believe this acknowledgment by Gartner underscores our commitment to technological innovation and excellence in logistics operations. For close to a decade, we have been extremely proud of setting new benchmarks for last-mile fulfillment and elevating the quality of customer experience in this complex but crucial domain. We are excited about the possibilities that AI holds in developing new standards of last-mile excellence and customer experience, and we look forward to developing a new generation of leading-edge solutions to set these benchmarks and unlock real-world growth at scale."

Locus' order-to-delivery AI-powered dispatch and transport management software helps enterprises transform their logistics from cost centers to revenue generators. Backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, and Qualcomm Ventures, Locus has facilitated over 1.2 billion deliveries worldwide, serving over 360 global customers across various industries.

