Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Hoylu AB receives observation status

On June 26, 2024, Hoylu AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that a number of shareholders in the Company had decided to form a buyout consortium which would control more than 95 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that the buyout consortium intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company and request that the Company applies for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Hoylu AB (HOYLU, ISIN code SE0020677854, order book ID 133092) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB