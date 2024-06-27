Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A0B6TR | ISIN: LT0000102279 | Ticker-Symbol: WTK
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2024 11:34 Uhr
69 Leser
Listing of Invalda INVL additional shares on Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB
Invalda INVL and to list its 65 070 additional shares issued in connection with
the realization of employee options program in Baltic Secondary List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB "Invalda INVL" will be
listed on June 28, 2024. 

Thus, altogether 12 299 375shares of AB "Invalda INVL" (ISIN: LT0000102279)
will be traded under the trading code IVL1L as from June 28. 



Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
