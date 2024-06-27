Latest version includes advanced AI capabilities and a plethora of new features to boost productivity and increase translation quality

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, today announces the launch of Trados Studio 2024. The latest version of the industry's leading computer-assisted translation (CAT) tool builds on forty years of innovation and continues to address the diverse, evolving needs of users on multiple fronts. Trados Studio 2024 offers access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, enhanced accessibility features and multiple usability improvements.

"By integrating AI into Trados Studio 2024, we're ensuring that everyone in the translation supply chain can maximize productivity. We're fulfilling our commitment to responsible AI implementation which, when combined with our new accessibility and usability features, makes Trados Studio 2024 the most AI-enabled and accessible CAT tool on the market," says Mark Lawyer, General Manager of Linguistic AI at RWS.

What's new in Trados Studio 2024?

Accelerate innovation with new AI capabilities: Trados Studio 2024gives users access to a range of powerful AI features that help them to work smarter and produce higher quality translations. One of these is Trados Copilot AI Assistant which brings pioneering generative translation capabilities to every user, allowing them to harness Large Language Models (LLMs) in a variety of ways to take translation to the next level.

Bridge borders with new accessibility features: Trados Studio is the first accessible, feature-rich CAT tool on the market. With the ability to complete a project with screen readers, visually impaired users can now create and manage projects, perform translation and generate target files with ease. These advancements in accessibility help to create equal opportunities for all and also vastly improve usability and productivity across the supply chain.

Elevate experiences with better-than-ever cloud and desktop alignment: Along with hundreds of innovative enhancements, RWS has also released a new Manager view (previously in Beta), providing users with a more unified way to work with files and projects in a single window with a clean, modern interface.

Click here to learn more about Trados Studio 2024.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance, and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

