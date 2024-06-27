Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A12AZY | ISIN: SE0005497732 | Ticker-Symbol: 7JK
Frankfurt
27.06.24
09:59 Uhr
4,350 Euro
+0,080
+1,87 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2024 12:34 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of EQL Pharma AB on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that EQL Pharma AB, company registration
number 556713-3425, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that EQL Pharma AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm, first day of trading is expected to July 4, 2024. 

 As per today's date the company has a total of 29,063,610 shares.



Short Name:               EQL           
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0005497732      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             338931         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 29,063,610       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Small cap        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   20 Health Care 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 2010 Health Care
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
