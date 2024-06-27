Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of EQL Pharma AB on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that EQL Pharma AB, company registration number 556713-3425, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that EQL Pharma AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, first day of trading is expected to July 4, 2024. As per today's date the company has a total of 29,063,610 shares. Short Name: EQL ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005497732 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 338931 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 29,063,610 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB