Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, today announced six new internal promotions across three offices, including the elevation of Satoshi Harris-Koizumi to partner and Collier Searle to principal.

Harris-Koizumi is based in New York and focuses on later-stage and majority software investments, mainly in the U.S. Since joining Battery 12 years ago, he has supported technology companies transforming industries ranging from hospitality to manufacturing to engineering and supply chain, among others.

Specifically, Harris-Koizumi has worked with exited Battery software companies Cambrio (a CAD/CAM specialist, acquired by Sandvik); HighJump (supply-chain tech, acquired by Accellos); Mendix (low-code platform technology, acquired by Siemens); and Olo (restaurant-ordering software, NYSE: OLO). He is currently involved with Battery's investments in product-content software company 1WorldSync; developer-tools software firm AdaCore; club/member-management software company Clubessential Holdings; restaurant-software provider Crunchtime; translation-software company Smartling; and engineering-design software firm Tech Soft 3D. Harris-Koizumi, known as Toshi, holds a BA in economics from Dartmouth.

Searle, also based in New York, joined Battery in 2020 and focuses on late-stage and buyout investments in Europe and the U.S. She is involved with Battery's investments in ORTEC, a company based in the Netherlands which provides decision-support software and data-science capabilities, and Shiftmove, a Berlin-based company providing "mobility-management" solutions to enterprises. Battery formed Shiftmove last year after acquiring two complementary, European fleet-management companies, Vimcar and Avrios. Before Battery, Searle worked at Apax Partners and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She holds a BA in philosophy and political science from Middlebury.

"We are extremely excited to promote Toshi to partner and Collier to principal," said Morad Elhafed, a Battery general partner who works closely with both investors. "Toshi has distinguished himself both by sourcing key deals for the firm-including Cambrio, Clubessential, Mendix and Tech Soft-and, later, serving as a trusted advisor to our portfolio executives and helping their companies scale. Similarly, Collier has done outstanding sourcing and advisory work, particularly as we increase our buyout activity in Europe. We are excited for both of them to continue their careers at Battery and add more value to the firm as we move into our fifth decade of investing."

Battery also named two new vice presidents, Max Jessen and Stefan Momic, and two new associates, Jack McGuinness and Grace Hermes. Jessen and Momic are both based in Boston and work in Battery's growing industrial technology and life-science tools practice. McGuinness, based in London, also focuses on industrial technology and life-science tools, while Hermes works in Battery's New York office and focuses on later-stage software investments.

Earlier this year, Battery also announced the promotions of Aaron Neil to vice president and Luis-Luca de Haas to associate. In addition, Matt Penney was promoted to partner, information technology.

