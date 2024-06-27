This automated insights summary leverages GenAI to instantly turn dashboards into insights.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence platform, is excited to announce the launch of its AI summary feature on the myEDITED interface.

With this new feature, AI does the work of generating insights so users can spend more time taking action. EDITED feeds numeric data into a widget statement function that outputs a paragraph describing the chart, table, or graph. The paragraphs are fed into an LLM, which summarizes the information and highlights important points with supporting data as evidence, refraining from making opinionated comments.

The myEDITED AI Summary allows users to:

Quickly identify top insight candidates and take action

Streamline presentations and processes using prompt insights

Send as an attachment to share insights with teams/users

"In an era where retailers are drowning in insights, we designed EDITED's new AI summary to help users quickly identify the most crucial information from the world's largest source of market data, presenting it in an easy-to-read format. By simplifying complex data into clear, actionable insights, EDITED empowers retailers to make faster, more informed decisions."

Ella Walters, Director of Data Science at EDITED

These summaries can highlight, for example, where a retailer has assortment gaps or key categories, colors, and patterns that are heavily discounted. The short paragraphs are designed to dramatically increase users' speed to insight.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, inventory, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

