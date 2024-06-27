Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company")

Board Changes

Further to the AGM Result announcement released on 21stJune 2024 the Company confirms that Charles Mack and Thibaut de Gaudemar have been appointed to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

In accordance with LR 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules it is disclosed that:-

Charles Mack is both an advocate and a certified insolvency practitioner focused on cross-border restructuring cases. He has been appointed as administrator, liquidator and CRO manager in several national/international medium size as well as large companies. He is a member of the bar in both Munich and Padova and a Registered European Lawyer at the Bar of England & Wales. Charles has been with Studio Legale Trabucchi since he passed his law examinations and a partner since 2000 and has been a partner with White & Case as well as Brinkmann Partners in Germany. Charles is currently a member of the board of TMA Europe and Corestate Capital Holdings S.A. and a former president of Insol Europe.

Thibaut de Gaudemar has more than 35 years of experience in investment banking working for prominent international financial institutions in London. His last position was Vice Chairman of Capital Markets for EMEA at Credit-Suisse. He previously co-managed the Global Markets Solution Group, which encompassed Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, Leveraged Finance and Derivatives. He was a member of the Global and the European Investment Banking Committees. Prior to joining Credit-Suisse in 2005, he was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank and Bankers Trust in charge of the Strategic Equity Derivative Business in Europe.

There are no additional details to disclose under this Listing Rule provision.

-ENDS-

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366