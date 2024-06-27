Affluence Corporation: Durham Black Inc Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Affluence Corp d/b/a Durham Black Inc (Durham Black) (OTC PINK:AFFU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Yossi Hazan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Hazan is responsible for Durham Black's financial stewardship and company financial reporting.

"I am pleased to welcome Yossi Hazan to the company and our senior leadership team. His deep understanding of financial systems, reporting, and compliance will be invaluable as we continue to acquire and develop subsidiaries," said Patrick Shutt, CEO and Vice Chairman of Durham Black. "His extensive experience and proven track record make him the right candidate to lead our financial operations and support both our acquisition and organic growth plans. We are confident that his leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the next chapter of Durham Black's evolution."

"I am honored to join Patrick and the Durham Black team at this exciting time," said Yossi Hazan, new Chief Financial Officer of Durham Black. "The company's focus on acquiring and growing innovative, asset-light connectivity companies is a testament to its intention to create long term shareholder value. I look forward to working closely with our subsidiaries over the coming months as we capitalize on emerging opportunities and scale the business."

Mr. Hazan brings over 25 years of diverse experience in finance and accounting to his role. Before joining Durham Black, he served as the CFO at Connectbase, Invoke, ModoLabs, PeerApp (acquired by ESW Capital), and Enigma (acquired by PTC). Mr. Hazan has hands-on experience with software and services companies, serving as a senior financial executive with expertise in corporate finance and controllership, financial reporting, planning & analysis, operations, business development, and merger & acquisition. Mr. Hazan led $80mm in global mergers & acquisitions for several software companies and raised over $125mm in institutional and private equity over several financing rounds.

# # #

About Durham Black Inc. (OTC Pink: AFFU) a public holding company focused on creating long term shareholder value through strategic investments and acquisitions in asset-light, innovative, and AI-enabled software and services for the global communications market. The public holding company serves as an acquisition and growth vehicle, aiming to acquire, build, and grow innovative companies that are subscale, which in turn enables the $1.7 trillion global communications market to embrace digital transformation.

For more information on Durham Black Inc. and investment opportunities, please visit www.durham-black.com or contact:

Media Contact:

Durham Black Inc Media Relations

iMiller Public Relations

Ilissa Miller

Media contact +1 914-315-6424

Media Email: pr@imillerpr.com

Investor Relations:

For further information regarding OTC Pink:AFFU Investor Relations, please call +1 720-295-6409.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com