Dallas Boat Show: Life on the Water is Closer Than You Think! Dallas Summer Boat Show Anchors at Dallas Market Hall from July 18-21st

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / The Dallas Summer Boat Show has just announced their summer 2024 dates, July 18-21, 2024 at Dallas Market Hall, located at 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207. The record-breaking show offers a unique opportunity to browse and compare various brands among rows and rows of boats, allowing attendees to secure deals on exciting items from vendors and go from boat-browser to boat owner in one weekend.

"We are back and bigger than ever," says Bron Beal, Executive Director of the Dallas Boat Show. "Now is the time to pick the boat of your dreams, from surf boats to pontoon boats, there's something for everyone at the Summer Boat Show. Our dealers are ready to get boat buyers in the water quickly and effortlessly at our ultimate indoor playground for boat enthusiasts."

"We are seeing boating loyalists doubling down on their nautical dreams. Instead of having to choose between the two most popular styles: the surf/sports boats with surf systems, great stereos, storage and ease of use; and as always, and the pontoon boats with various seating configurations that can still accommodate fishing and skiing, buyers are purchasing 'one-of-each', the sports boats for the 'kids' and pontoon for the 'adults'," says Beal.

Popular with North Texans is the nomadic experience of trailering a boat and visiting one of the more than 150 lakes in Texas, even finding vacation rentals that accommodate boats to plan the ultimate summer getaway. "With the wide array of boats, trailers and accessories, not to mention the complimentary and convenient parking, the Dallas Boat Show is a nautical dream for passionate boaters and fun-seekers alike!" concludes Beal. For more information. Visit www.dallasboatexpo.com

When: Thursday- Sunday, July 18-21, 2024

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207

Show Schedule:

Thursday, July 18th, 2024 from 3-8 pm

Friday, July 19th, 2024 from 12-8 pm

Saturday, July 20th, 2024 from, 10 am- 8 pm

Sunday, July 21st , 2024 from 10 am -5 pm

Cost & Ticket Information:

Adults: $15

Children (ages 5-13): $8

Children under 5: Free

Parking is free of charge

Boating Dealers include:

Plano Marine, Whittle Boats, Carey and Sons Marine, NXTLVL Marine, Buxton Marine, Marine Max , North Texas Marine, Ridenow Powersports, Action Watersports, Phil Dill Boats, Slalom Shop Boats, Texas Malibu, Fun N Sun Boats, Ventura Texas Marine, Big Water Marine, Massimo Marine, H2GO Paddle and POP Board Co

