New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - BestSelf Compass has announced the launch of an 8-week online travel hacking course. This course will equip travelers with advanced strategies, tools, and support to maximize their travel rewards and experiences. The program offers clear guidance on using credit card points, loyalty programs, and travel hacks to enhance travel opportunities.





The course is designed to cater to both novice and intermediate travel enthusiasts, offering detailed modules that cover various aspects of travel hacking. Each week focuses on a specific area, beginning with an introduction to the benefits of travel and setting personal and travel goals. Subsequent weeks delve into mastering credit cards, navigating airline and hotel loyalty programs, and learning essential travel hacks.

The company also revealed that participants will gain insights into advanced travel planning techniques, cultural immersion during travels, and reflecting on their journey to design a lifestyle aligned with their values. The program includes interactive elements such as group coaching calls, an exclusive community chat, and access to an AI-powered travel hacking assistant.

"BestSelf Compass aims to simplify the travel hacking process and make it accessible to a wider audience. We emphasize educational content that is actionable and easy to understand, ensuring participants can apply the strategies effectively," says Vanessa Blasic, founder of BestSelf Compass.

The course also includes several bonus features to enhance the learning experience and provide additional value. These include guides to accruing points quickly, live coaching calls, a guide to planning high-value vacations, and a comprehensive manual on transfer partners for maximum value.

BestSelf Compass is a platform designed to make luxury travel more accessible through travel hacking education. Founded by Vanessa Blasic, it offers resources and tools to help individuals maximize their travel rewards and optimize their travel experiences. BestSelf Compass provides structured guidance on earning and redeeming points, mastering credit card rewards, and navigating airline and hotel loyalty programs. The company's approach includes group coaching, community support, and AI-powered assistance to simplify the travel planning process.

