Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Bulldog Reporter is proud to announce the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards winners, celebrating outstanding achievements in the PR and communications industry over the past year.

Esteemed as the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists, the Bulldog PR Awards offer a unique perspective on the most exceptional work within the industry.

For more than two decades, the Bulldog PR Awards have celebrated remarkable campaigns, agencies, and individuals who have advanced the industry through innovation and excellence.

Each category awards a prestigious Grand Prize to the most exceptional entry, highlighting the finest examples of PR and communications success. To qualify for the Grand Prize, entrants must have participated in multiple categories and earned Gold Awards at least twice.

This year's Grand Prize winners, selected for their exemplary contributions to the PR field, are:

CableTV.com - Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink for Best Campaign of 2023

by Clearlink for David Claxton, Wise Up PR for PR Star of 2023

French/West/Vaughan for Best PR Agency of 2023

"Nothing came easy to any of the winners this year-in some cases, it was a small budget; in others, a blown deadline or a deadline that came out of nowhere; or often it was hand-holding a client; and in nearly every case, battling the economy," said Pulitzer Prize-winning veteran journalist and 20-year Bulldog PR Awards judge Tom Hallman, Jr. "As newsrooms continue to shrink, these smart teams placed an emphasis on creative storytelling through owned content and building the team's capabilities in video production/editing, podcasts, blogs and social media to expand the firm's offerings to clients and prospects."

"These were the strongest group of entrants I've ever seen," added nationally syndicated columnist and veteran Bulldog PR Awards judge Christopher Elliott. "It's really remarkable how the media relations business is innovating by using AI and podcasting to reach new audiences. I can't wait to see what's in store for next year."

"The improving technology and processes that intend to make things easier, and ultimately will, created some unprecedented challenges that practitioners had to work extra hard to overcome," said Richard Carufel, Bulldog Reporter editor and longtime judge. "But this year's entries were loaded with new creative approaches that prove PR is staying ahead of those challenges and learning new ways to succeed for their companies and clients."

"For the agencies that did not win a top award this year: All of you did excellent work. You served your clients well. You kept the doors open, retained clients and found new ones. That is the best measure of success," added Hallman. "Leadership matters more than ever, and every single entry this year affirms that."

Congratulations to all the talented winners of the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards! With more than 60 categories, the Bulldog PR Awards encompass a wide range of PR and communications specializations, ensuring that diverse achievements and talents are recognized and celebrated.

We are thrilled to share the complete list of this year's outstanding winners below.

We are thrilled to share the complete list of this year's outstanding winners below.

Campaign Categories

Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2023

CableTV.com - Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink

Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign

Gold: Step into Jurassic Park Experience at SDCC by NVE Experience Agency

by NVE Experience Agency Silver: Uplifting LGBTQ+ Voices by Lucky Break PR

Best Healthcare Campaign

Gold: Putting Ableism in the Spotlight: A First-of-its-Kind Musical by Syneos Health Communications

Putting Ableism in the Spotlight: A First-of-its-Kind Musical by Syneos Health Communications Silver: GSK x Lifetime Present: I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom's Quest for Answers by Genentech/Syneos Health - Chandler Chicco Agency / GSK

Answers by Genentech/Syneos Health - Chandler Chicco Agency / GSK Bronze: SolComms LLC

Best Food & Beverages Campaign

Gold: The Family That Makes Meals Together Prospers Together by Coyne PR

by Coyne PR Silver: Dole Whip Day X Peppercomm by Peppercomm

by Peppercomm Bronze: It's the One for Me with Jessica Simpson by HUNTER

Best Business to Business Campaign

Gold: North Carolina's Clean Energy Boom by Violet PR

by Violet PR Silver: All Points PR x Smalls Sliders - Fueling Growth and Brand Awareness by All Points PR

Best Business to Consumer Campaign

Gold: Coldwell Banker Realty Dream Campaign by G&S Business Communication

by G&S Business Communication Silver: WhistleOut.com Cell Phone Plan Overspending Report by Clearlink

Best Technology/Software Campaign

Gold: Launching from Stealth Mode to Launch to Well-Known Industry Solution by Amendola Communications

by Amendola Communications Silver: T Phone: The App-less Phone by UPRAISE Marketing + PR

Best Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign

Gold: Thayers Takes Skincare to Extreme with X Games Partnership by Coyne PR

by Coyne PR Silver: Barbie Takes a Ride to the Wild West: French/West/Vaughan Coordinates Launch of Wrangler x Barbie Collection by French/West/Vaughan

Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget

Gold: CableTV.com Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink

by Clearlink Silver: Camp Bow Wow's National Puppy Day by SPM Communications

by SPM Communications Bronze: Doggone It! - Nicor Gas by Nicor Gas / Southern Company Gas

Best Local/Hyperlocal Campaign

Gold: Kaplow Communications

Silver: FWV Energizes Largest Indian Company Investment in U.S. EV market by French/West/Vaughan

market by French/West/Vaughan Bronze: Tropic Like It's Hot by Diamond Public Relations

Best Purpose/Brand Values Campaign

Gold: Orangetheory Fitness and Coyne PR Remind Moms That Self-Care Isn't Selfish Through the Mother's Other Day Movement by Coyne PR

by Coyne PR Silver: French/West/Vaughan Helps Media Saddle Up for an Immersive Western Press Trip by French/West/Vaughan

by French/West/Vaughan Bronze: Girls who play, women who lead by Deloitte

Best Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability Campaign

Gold: Generation180

Generation180 Silver: US Wind by The Hatcher Group

by The Hatcher Group Bronze: Georgia Commute Options

Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign

Gold: Shining a Light on Vision Health: Supporting Service Animal's Sight by French/West/Vaughan

by French/West/Vaughan Silver: "Don't Give Up…Don't Ever Give Up!": 30th Anniversary of the V Foundation by Coyne PR

by Coyne PR Bronze: Loot for Good - Call of Duty Endowment by Activision/Call of Duty Endowment

Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign

Gold: Mental Health Human Rights: Protection of Children by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida Silver: Protecting Mental Health Human Rights: Coercive Psychiatry by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida Bronze: SolComms LLC

Best Community Relations Campaign

Gold: Portraits of Hope - Seattle's Union Gospel Mission by The Thomas Collective

by The Thomas Collective Silver: Unveiling Downtown Cary Park: French/West/Vaughan Executes PR Campaign for Park 20+ Years in the Making by French/West/Vaughan

by French/West/Vaughan Bronze: Legacy in Motion by Flowers Communications Group

Best Public Affairs Campaign

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies

Stomping Ground Strategies Silver: TxHQIM by The Mach 1 Group

Best Government/ Public Service Campaign

Gold: Safe Driving Campaign by Reingold & Cannabis Control Authority

Best Community Engagement Campaign

Gold: The Hispanicization of Topeka, Kansas by Violet PR

by Violet PR Silver: Havas: Chase Back to School Festivals by Havas Formula

by Havas Formula Bronze: NASCAR Chicago Street Race by Flowers Communications Group

Best Crisis Management

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies

Best Content Marketing Campaign

Gold: Freezing the Competition with iovera° by Coyne PR

Best Consumer Product Launch

Gold: How VSC and Pebble Introduced an Electric, Semi-Autonomous Future for RVing by VSC Silver: AIR-AOKE POP-UP WITH LYSOL AIR SANITIZER by HUNTER

by VSC by HUNTER Bronze: Notably Shines Light on Wellness with SKYVIEW 2 Lamp Launch by Notably

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives Campaign

Gold: The Hispanicization of Topeka, Kansas by Violet PR

Best Global Campaign

Gold: Oklahoma: North America's Ideal Location for Global Business by Violet PR

by Violet PR Silver: Hilton's Global 2024 Trends Report: Spotlighting Generational Insights for a Fresh Look at Travel Trends by Coyne PR

Best Holiday Campaign

Gold: CableTV.com Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink

Best Integration of Traditional and New Media

Gold: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn

by Ruder Finn Silver: Freezing the Competition with iovera° by Coyne PR

by Coyne PR Bronze: Stomping Ground Strategies

Best Brand Launch

Gold: Solar Powers Illinois Best Brand Launch by Hawthorne Strategy Group

Best Media Relations Campaign

Gold: EclipseGlasses.com Public Relations Campaign by Goody PR - American Paper Optics

by Goody PR - American Paper Optics Silver: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn

by Ruder Finn Bronze: Young & Associates PR

Best Newsjacking Campaign

Gold: Taxbit Cryptocurrency Regulations Newsjacking Campaign by REQ

by REQ Silver: Crenshaw Communications for the National Cybersecurity Alliance by Crenshaw Communications

by Crenshaw Communications Bronze: Rebranding classic Shipley Do-Nuts bear claws to "Cougar Paws" for Houston March Madness fans by SPM Communications

Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt

Gold: Delsym Bring Comfort Home by HUNTER

by HUNTER Silver: Peppercomm for Japanese Green Tea by Peppercomm

by Peppercomm Bronze: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn

Best Thought Leadership Campaign

Gold: Nielsen's Black Audience Communications Efforts in Collaboration with Flowers Communications Group by Flowers Communications Group

by Flowers Communications Group Silver: SutherlandGold x M12 by SutherlandGold

by SutherlandGold Bronze: IBM Takes de Media - SmartPR by SmartPR S.A.S

Best Use of Influencers

Gold: CeraVe Schools Influencers from Around the World to Clear Up Acne Confusion by Coyne PR

by Coyne PR Silver: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn

by Ruder Finn Bronze: Influencing the Next Generation of Dental Professionals by Hawthorne Strategy Group

Best Use of Personality/Celebrity

Gold: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn

by Ruder Finn Silver: Kaplow by Kaplow Communications

by Kaplow Communications Bronze: Delsym Bring Comfort Home by HUNTER

Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer

Gold: Allianz Partners' Vacation Confidence Index Earns Media Dividends with Focus on New Travel Trends Including "Pay-cations" by FINN Partners

by FINN Partners Silver: Make Guesswork Illegal, Wise Up PR & Attest by Wise Up PR

by Wise Up PR Bronze: Reviews.org Cell Phone Usage Report by Clearlink

Best Use of Social Media

Gold: Driving Change: French/West/Vaughan's Social Media Triumph with Stephen Curry's Underrated Golf Tour by French/West/Vaughan

by French/West/Vaughan Silver: The Bliss Group - CareOne Campaign by The Bliss Group

by The Bliss Group Bronze: Drag Brunch Social Media Campaign by Diamond Public Relations

Best Use of Video/Multimedia

Gold: Empowering Veterans, One Sip at a Time: Pendleton Whisky Teams Up with Bob Woodruff Foundation by French/West/Vaughan

by French/West/Vaughan Silver: GSK x Lifetime Present: I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom's Quest for Answers by Syneos Health - Chandler Chicco Agency / GSK

by Syneos Health - Chandler Chicco Agency / GSK Bronze: NPCA & Yellowstone Bourbon Park Sessions by National Parks Conservation Association

Best Viral Campaign

Gold: CableTV.com Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink

by Clearlink Silver: Champion Management

Champion Management Bronze: Don Julio's 1942 Minis Win Big At Oscars by HUNTER

Best Virtual Event Campaign

Gold: SEGA Unites Sonic Fans Through Annual Sonic Central Livestream by SEGA

Best Visual Storytelling Campaign

Gold: VSC for BrandShield

VSC for BrandShield Silver: SolComms LLC

Most Effective/Creative Use of Generative AI in a PR Campaign

Gold: The Abbi Agency

Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign

Gold: Flyover Country No More: Putting Kansas City on the Map by Violet PR

by Violet PR Silver: Uproar PR CES Media Showcase by Uproar PR

Best PR podcast

Gold: Pressing Matters by Big Valley Marketing by Big Valley

Individual Categories

Grand Prize - PR Star of 2023

David Claxton, Wise Up PR

Leader of the Year (Agency)

Gold: Rick French, French/West/Vaughan

Rick French, French/West/Vaughan Silver: Megan Driscoll

Megan Driscoll Bronze: Philip A. Nardone, Jr., PAN Communications

Best PR and Communications In-House Team of the Year

Gold: Citizens Financial Group In-House Corporate Communications Team

Public Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Adeena Fried

Adeena Fried Silver: Becky Carroll, C-Strategies Inc.

PR Up and Comer

Gold: Samantha Casamento

Samantha Casamento Silver: Laura Leininger, Clearlink

Laura Leininger, Clearlink Bronze: Kai Heslop, KCSA Strategic Communications

PR Star Under 40

Gold: David Claxton, Wise Up PR

David Claxton, Wise Up PR Silver: Kate Tumino Dougherty, KCSA

Kate Tumino Dougherty, KCSA Bronze: Brianna Rabe, Ruder Finn

Agency Categories

Grand Prize - Best PR Agency of 2023

French/West/Vaughan

Most AI-Ready Agency

Gold: 10 to 1 Public Relations

10 to 1 Public Relations Silver: Merritt Group

Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year

Gold: Aspectus Group

Aspectus Group Silver: Fahlgren Mortine

Fahlgren Mortine Bronze: Forefront Communications

Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

French/West/Vaughan Silver: Coyne PR

Coyne PR Bronze: Fahlgren Mortine

Best Boutique Agency

Gold: The Brandman Agency

The Brandman Agency Silver: Forefront Communications

Forefront Communications Bronze: Belle Communication

Best Industry-Focused Agency

Gold: Violet PR

Violet PR Silver: Vested

Vested Bronze: Kahn Media, Inc.

Best New Agency

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies

Most Innovative Agency

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

French/West/Vaughan Silver: Forefront Communications

Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year

Gold: REQ

REQ Silver: Kingston Marketing Group

Kingston Marketing Group Bronze: Kahn Media, Inc.

Large Agency of the Year

Gold: MWWPR - MikeWorldWide

MWWPR - MikeWorldWide Silver: French/West/Vaughan

French/West/Vaughan Bronze: Coyne PR

Small Agency/ Sole Practitioner of the Year

Gold: Capwell Communications

Capwell Communications Silver: Powerhouse+Co.

Midsize Agency of the Year

Gold: ROKK Solutions

ROKK Solutions Silver: Kahn Media, Inc.

Kahn Media, Inc. Bronze: 10 to 1 Public Relations

Agency That Gets Results

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

French/West/Vaughan Silver: Fahlgren Mortine

About Bulldog Reporter

