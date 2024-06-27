Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Bulldog Reporter is proud to announce the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards winners, celebrating outstanding achievements in the PR and communications industry over the past year.
Esteemed as the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists, the Bulldog PR Awards offer a unique perspective on the most exceptional work within the industry.
For more than two decades, the Bulldog PR Awards have celebrated remarkable campaigns, agencies, and individuals who have advanced the industry through innovation and excellence.
Each category awards a prestigious Grand Prize to the most exceptional entry, highlighting the finest examples of PR and communications success. To qualify for the Grand Prize, entrants must have participated in multiple categories and earned Gold Awards at least twice.
This year's Grand Prize winners, selected for their exemplary contributions to the PR field, are:
- CableTV.com - Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink for Best Campaign of 2023
- David Claxton, Wise Up PR for PR Star of 2023
- French/West/Vaughan for Best PR Agency of 2023
"Nothing came easy to any of the winners this year-in some cases, it was a small budget; in others, a blown deadline or a deadline that came out of nowhere; or often it was hand-holding a client; and in nearly every case, battling the economy," said Pulitzer Prize-winning veteran journalist and 20-year Bulldog PR Awards judge Tom Hallman, Jr. "As newsrooms continue to shrink, these smart teams placed an emphasis on creative storytelling through owned content and building the team's capabilities in video production/editing, podcasts, blogs and social media to expand the firm's offerings to clients and prospects."
"These were the strongest group of entrants I've ever seen," added nationally syndicated columnist and veteran Bulldog PR Awards judge Christopher Elliott. "It's really remarkable how the media relations business is innovating by using AI and podcasting to reach new audiences. I can't wait to see what's in store for next year."
"The improving technology and processes that intend to make things easier, and ultimately will, created some unprecedented challenges that practitioners had to work extra hard to overcome," said Richard Carufel, Bulldog Reporter editor and longtime judge. "But this year's entries were loaded with new creative approaches that prove PR is staying ahead of those challenges and learning new ways to succeed for their companies and clients."
"For the agencies that did not win a top award this year: All of you did excellent work. You served your clients well. You kept the doors open, retained clients and found new ones. That is the best measure of success," added Hallman. "Leadership matters more than ever, and every single entry this year affirms that."
Congratulations to all the talented winners of the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards! With more than 60 categories, the Bulldog PR Awards encompass a wide range of PR and communications specializations, ensuring that diverse achievements and talents are recognized and celebrated.
We are thrilled to share the complete list of this year's outstanding winners below.
Campaign Categories
Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2023
- CableTV.com - Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink
Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign
- Gold: Step into Jurassic Park Experience at SDCC by NVE Experience Agency
- Silver: Uplifting LGBTQ+ Voices by Lucky Break PR
Best Healthcare Campaign
- Gold: Putting Ableism in the Spotlight: A First-of-its-Kind Musical by Syneos Health Communications
- Silver: GSK x Lifetime Present: I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom's Quest for Answers by Genentech/Syneos Health - Chandler Chicco Agency / GSK
- Bronze: SolComms LLC
Best Food & Beverages Campaign
- Gold: The Family That Makes Meals Together Prospers Together by Coyne PR
- Silver: Dole Whip Day X Peppercomm by Peppercomm
- Bronze: It's the One for Me with Jessica Simpson by HUNTER
Best Business to Business Campaign
- Gold: North Carolina's Clean Energy Boom by Violet PR
- Silver: All Points PR x Smalls Sliders - Fueling Growth and Brand Awareness by All Points PR
Best Business to Consumer Campaign
- Gold: Coldwell Banker Realty Dream Campaign by G&S Business Communication
- Silver: WhistleOut.com Cell Phone Plan Overspending Report by Clearlink
Best Technology/Software Campaign
- Gold: Launching from Stealth Mode to Launch to Well-Known Industry Solution by Amendola Communications
- Silver: T Phone: The App-less Phone by UPRAISE Marketing + PR
Best Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign
- Gold: Thayers Takes Skincare to Extreme with X Games Partnership by Coyne PR
- Silver: Barbie Takes a Ride to the Wild West: French/West/Vaughan Coordinates Launch of Wrangler x Barbie Collection by French/West/Vaughan
Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget
- Gold: CableTV.com Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink
- Silver: Camp Bow Wow's National Puppy Day by SPM Communications
- Bronze: Doggone It! - Nicor Gas by Nicor Gas / Southern Company Gas
Best Local/Hyperlocal Campaign
- Gold: Kaplow Communications
- Silver: FWV Energizes Largest Indian Company Investment in U.S. EV market by French/West/Vaughan
- Bronze: Tropic Like It's Hot by Diamond Public Relations
Best Purpose/Brand Values Campaign
- Gold: Orangetheory Fitness and Coyne PR Remind Moms That Self-Care Isn't Selfish Through the Mother's Other Day Movement by Coyne PR
- Silver: French/West/Vaughan Helps Media Saddle Up for an Immersive Western Press Trip by French/West/Vaughan
- Bronze: Girls who play, women who lead by Deloitte
Best Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability Campaign
- Gold: Generation180
- Silver: US Wind by The Hatcher Group
- Bronze: Georgia Commute Options
Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign
- Gold: Shining a Light on Vision Health: Supporting Service Animal's Sight by French/West/Vaughan
- Silver: "Don't Give Up…Don't Ever Give Up!": 30th Anniversary of the V Foundation by Coyne PR
- Bronze: Loot for Good - Call of Duty Endowment by Activision/Call of Duty Endowment
Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign
- Gold: Mental Health Human Rights: Protection of Children by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
- Silver: Protecting Mental Health Human Rights: Coercive Psychiatry by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
- Bronze: SolComms LLC
Best Community Relations Campaign
- Gold: Portraits of Hope - Seattle's Union Gospel Mission by The Thomas Collective
- Silver: Unveiling Downtown Cary Park: French/West/Vaughan Executes PR Campaign for Park 20+ Years in the Making by French/West/Vaughan
- Bronze: Legacy in Motion by Flowers Communications Group
Best Public Affairs Campaign
- Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies
- Silver: TxHQIM by The Mach 1 Group
Best Government/ Public Service Campaign
- Gold: Safe Driving Campaign by Reingold & Cannabis Control Authority
Best Community Engagement Campaign
- Gold: The Hispanicization of Topeka, Kansas by Violet PR
- Silver: Havas: Chase Back to School Festivals by Havas Formula
- Bronze: NASCAR Chicago Street Race by Flowers Communications Group
Best Crisis Management
- Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies
Best Content Marketing Campaign
- Gold: Freezing the Competition with iovera° by Coyne PR
Best Consumer Product Launch
- Gold: How VSC and Pebble Introduced an Electric, Semi-Autonomous Future for RVing by VSC Silver: AIR-AOKE POP-UP WITH LYSOL AIR SANITIZER by HUNTER
- Bronze: Notably Shines Light on Wellness with SKYVIEW 2 Lamp Launch by Notably
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives Campaign
- Gold: The Hispanicization of Topeka, Kansas by Violet PR
Best Global Campaign
- Gold: Oklahoma: North America's Ideal Location for Global Business by Violet PR
- Silver: Hilton's Global 2024 Trends Report: Spotlighting Generational Insights for a Fresh Look at Travel Trends by Coyne PR
Best Holiday Campaign
- Gold: CableTV.com Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink
Best Integration of Traditional and New Media
- Gold: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn
- Silver: Freezing the Competition with iovera° by Coyne PR
- Bronze: Stomping Ground Strategies
Best Brand Launch
- Gold: Solar Powers Illinois Best Brand Launch by Hawthorne Strategy Group
Best Media Relations Campaign
- Gold: EclipseGlasses.com Public Relations Campaign by Goody PR - American Paper Optics
- Silver: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn
- Bronze: Young & Associates PR
Best Newsjacking Campaign
- Gold: Taxbit Cryptocurrency Regulations Newsjacking Campaign by REQ
- Silver: Crenshaw Communications for the National Cybersecurity Alliance by Crenshaw Communications
- Bronze: Rebranding classic Shipley Do-Nuts bear claws to "Cougar Paws" for Houston March Madness fans by SPM Communications
Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt
- Gold: Delsym Bring Comfort Home by HUNTER
- Silver: Peppercomm for Japanese Green Tea by Peppercomm
- Bronze: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn
Best Thought Leadership Campaign
- Gold: Nielsen's Black Audience Communications Efforts in Collaboration with Flowers Communications Group by Flowers Communications Group
- Silver: SutherlandGold x M12 by SutherlandGold
- Bronze: IBM Takes de Media - SmartPR by SmartPR S.A.S
Best Use of Influencers
- Gold: CeraVe Schools Influencers from Around the World to Clear Up Acne Confusion by Coyne PR
- Silver: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn
- Bronze: Influencing the Next Generation of Dental Professionals by Hawthorne Strategy Group
Best Use of Personality/Celebrity
- Gold: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement by Ruder Finn
- Silver: Kaplow by Kaplow Communications
- Bronze: Delsym Bring Comfort Home by HUNTER
Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer
- Gold: Allianz Partners' Vacation Confidence Index Earns Media Dividends with Focus on New Travel Trends Including "Pay-cations" by FINN Partners
- Silver: Make Guesswork Illegal, Wise Up PR & Attest by Wise Up PR
- Bronze: Reviews.org Cell Phone Usage Report by Clearlink
Best Use of Social Media
- Gold: Driving Change: French/West/Vaughan's Social Media Triumph with Stephen Curry's Underrated Golf Tour by French/West/Vaughan
- Silver: The Bliss Group - CareOne Campaign by The Bliss Group
- Bronze: Drag Brunch Social Media Campaign by Diamond Public Relations
Best Use of Video/Multimedia
- Gold: Empowering Veterans, One Sip at a Time: Pendleton Whisky Teams Up with Bob Woodruff Foundation by French/West/Vaughan
- Silver: GSK x Lifetime Present: I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom's Quest for Answers by Syneos Health - Chandler Chicco Agency / GSK
- Bronze: NPCA & Yellowstone Bourbon Park Sessions by National Parks Conservation Association
Best Viral Campaign
- Gold: CableTV.com Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job by Clearlink
- Silver: Champion Management
- Bronze: Don Julio's 1942 Minis Win Big At Oscars by HUNTER
Best Virtual Event Campaign
- Gold: SEGA Unites Sonic Fans Through Annual Sonic Central Livestream by SEGA
Best Visual Storytelling Campaign
- Gold: VSC for BrandShield
- Silver: SolComms LLC
Most Effective/Creative Use of Generative AI in a PR Campaign
- Gold: The Abbi Agency
Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign
- Gold: Flyover Country No More: Putting Kansas City on the Map by Violet PR
- Silver: Uproar PR CES Media Showcase by Uproar PR
Best PR podcast
- Gold: Pressing Matters by Big Valley Marketing by Big Valley
Individual Categories
Grand Prize - PR Star of 2023
- David Claxton, Wise Up PR
Leader of the Year (Agency)
- Gold: Rick French, French/West/Vaughan
- Silver: Megan Driscoll
- Bronze: Philip A. Nardone, Jr., PAN Communications
Best PR and Communications In-House Team of the Year
- Gold: Citizens Financial Group In-House Corporate Communications Team
Public Relations Professional of the Year
- Gold: Adeena Fried
- Silver: Becky Carroll, C-Strategies Inc.
PR Up and Comer
- Gold: Samantha Casamento
- Silver: Laura Leininger, Clearlink
- Bronze: Kai Heslop, KCSA Strategic Communications
PR Star Under 40
- Gold: David Claxton, Wise Up PR
- Silver: Kate Tumino Dougherty, KCSA
- Bronze: Brianna Rabe, Ruder Finn
Agency Categories
Grand Prize - Best PR Agency of 2023
- French/West/Vaughan
Most AI-Ready Agency
- Gold: 10 to 1 Public Relations
- Silver: Merritt Group
Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year
- Gold: Aspectus Group
- Silver: Fahlgren Mortine
- Bronze: Forefront Communications
Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year
- Gold: French/West/Vaughan
- Silver: Coyne PR
- Bronze: Fahlgren Mortine
Best Boutique Agency
- Gold: The Brandman Agency
- Silver: Forefront Communications
- Bronze: Belle Communication
Best Industry-Focused Agency
- Gold: Violet PR
- Silver: Vested
- Bronze: Kahn Media, Inc.
Best New Agency
- Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies
Most Innovative Agency
- Gold: French/West/Vaughan
- Silver: Forefront Communications
Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year
- Gold: REQ
- Silver: Kingston Marketing Group
- Bronze: Kahn Media, Inc.
Large Agency of the Year
- Gold: MWWPR - MikeWorldWide
- Silver: French/West/Vaughan
- Bronze: Coyne PR
Small Agency/ Sole Practitioner of the Year
- Gold: Capwell Communications
- Silver: Powerhouse+Co.
Midsize Agency of the Year
- Gold: ROKK Solutions
- Silver: Kahn Media, Inc.
- Bronze: 10 to 1 Public Relations
Agency That Gets Results
- Gold: French/West/Vaughan
- Silver: Fahlgren Mortine
