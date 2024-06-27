Bidders are asked to provide qualifications requirements that include business registration or incorporation documents, valid Guyana Revenue Authority and National Insurance Scheme Compliance certificates, VAT registration certificates (for domestic parties), experience, technical and financial capacity. Bidding is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26. Guyana's public utility company (GPL) has opened a tender for three utility-scale PV and battery storage projects with total power and storage capacities of 15 MWp and 22 MWh, respectively. The Guyanese government has earned financing under the Guyana-Norway ...

