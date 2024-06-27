CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Looking to Expand Its Brand into Retail Stores Nationwide

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, The CBD Vault Inc. a leading innovator in the CBD industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic initiative to expand its brand into retail stores nationwide. This expansion aims to bring our premium CBD products to a wider audience, enhancing accessibility and driving growth in the burgeoning CBD market.

Exploring Opportunities with Retail Giants, Hotels, and Sports Teams

CBDL is currently exploring potential partnerships with several prominent retail chains, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy. Additionally, we are in preliminary discussions with major hotel chains and professional sports teams. While these discussions are in the early stages, we are optimistic about the possibilities these collaborations could bring. By securing placements in these high-traffic venues, CBDL aims to significantly increase its market presence and brand recognition.

Projected Growth and Revenue Potential

The expansion into retail stores is projected to drive substantial revenue growth. Our market research indicates that the CBD industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% over the next five years. With our entry into these larger retail channels, we anticipate a potential revenue increase of up to 150% in the first year alone.

Expansion and Product Availability

In addition to engaging with retail giants, hotels, and sports teams, CBDL is exploring opportunities with regional and local retailers to ensure comprehensive market coverage. This multi-faceted approach will allow us to reach a diverse customer base, from health-conscious shoppers at Whole Foods to convenience-seeking consumers at Walgreens and CVS, as well as guests at hotels and sports enthusiasts.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

As we expand, CBDL remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of product quality and customer satisfaction. Our products are crafted using the finest ingredients, rigorously tested for purity and potency, and designed to deliver the best possible CBD experience. We believe that our dedication to quality will resonate with consumers and drive repeat business.

Investing in Our Future

To support this expansion, CBDL is also investing in our production capabilities and supply chain efficiency. We are enhancing our manufacturing processes to meet the increased demand and ensure timely delivery of our products to retail partners. These investments are crucial to sustaining our growth and maintaining our reputation for excellence.

Looking Ahead

CBDL's expansion into retail stores nationwide represents a significant milestone in our journey. We are confident that this strategic move will not only boost our revenue but also solidify our position as a leader in the CBD industry. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to sharing more exciting developments in the near future.

About The CBD Vault Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.thecbdvault.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

