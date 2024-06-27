Radiant Industries, Inc. Completes Conceptual Design Review of Kaleidos Microreactor

Radiant Industries, Inc. has completed the Conceptual Design Review of its portable Kaleidos microreactor.

The review is a significant milestone toward authorization and fueled testing of Kaleidos at Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

Once deployed, each Kaleidos unit will be capable of supplying 1 MW of emission-free electricity over five years to support critical operations in remote locations.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Radiant Industries, Inc. ("Radiant"), a leading innovator in advanced nuclear energy solutions, announces the completion of the Conceptual Design Review (CDR) of the Kaleidos microreactor. Following the robust review of the conceptual design basis and safety analysis, Radiant will now move forward to finalize the microreactor's design.

The completion of a CDR is an essential part of ensuring that a selected alternative meets the project's operational, safety, environmental and mission needs statement. A significant milestone for Kaleidos, the review was performed with the support of a multidisciplinary team at INL. As set out by the U.S. Department of Energy, the CDR describes the recommended design alternatives, the requirements and function that must be performed, and the key performance parameters that form the Performance Baseline.

Of the review, Radiant CEO Doug Bernauer said, "Completing the Conceptual Design Review is a major step in Radiant's journey, moving us significantly closer to a fueled test and entry of Kaleidos into licensing and commercial service. This is an exciting year for Radiant, as Kaleidos makes tremendous strides toward our goal of testing the first new reactor design in more than 50 years, bringing Kaleidos closer to commercial reality."

"The completion of Radiant's CDR is an important step towards enabling a micro reactor developer to perform a test in our DOME facility," said Brad Tomer, acting director and chief operating officer of the National Reactor Innovation Center, headquartered at INL. "As a national DOE program and part of the nation's nuclear energy research laboratory, NRIC is committed to working with private companies to help further develop advanced nuclear technologies that will provide clean energy solutions for the U.S."

To complete the review, Radiant applied industry-accepted data, standards, and previously proven technologies. Key personnel performed analysis and hardware testing based in the company's El Segundo, California, headquarters and in collaboration with additional industry experts.

ABOUT RADIANT INDUSTRIES

Radiant is a clean energy startup building a nuclear microreactor. A climate-friendly alternative to diesel generators, Radiant's Kaleidos 1 MW microreactor will be the world's first portable, zero-emissions power source that works anywhere. Our goal is to test our development reactor by 2026 and if successful, it will be the first new commercial reactor design to achieve a fueled test in over 50 years. Our microreactor can bring power to remote parts of the world and provide backup or primary power for life-saving applications in hospitals or disaster-relief scenarios.

ABOUT IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation's center for nuclear energy research and development, celebrating 75 years of scientific innovations in 2024. The laboratory performs research in each of DOE's strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

