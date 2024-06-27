AIQ Announces Strategic Partnerships with Win Win Advisors and MTMG

Relationships extend AIQ's ability to help businesses lower IT costs and optimize supplier contracts

AIQ (www.aiq.co), a leading technology-enabled cost management and profitability improvement company backed by Copley Equity Partners, today announced it has signed partnership agreements with Win Win Advisors (www.winwinadvisors.com), a technology consultancy that serves enterprises, and with MTMG (www.mtmg.eu), a provider of IT solutions for businesses. Through these relationships, both Win Win and MTMG will introduce AIQ to their clients that are looking to increase valuations and improve cashflow through AIQ's market-leading technology procurement processes.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, AIQ provides end-to-end technology vendor assessment, procurement, and negotiation services to mid-sized and large enterprises around the world. AIQ handles all facets of the procurement process, including vendor identification and vetting, reverse auctions, direct negotiations, finalizing terms and conditions, and delivery of ready-to-execute contracts. Through AIQ's proprietary "procurement as a service" process, clients enjoy supplier savings of 44 percent, on average. AIQ clients typically use the funds harvested from these procurement services to bolster enterprise value and improve their cash positions without having to reduce headcount, slash budgets, or secure external funding.

Win Win Advisors is a multi-faceted business consultancy that helps clients maximize performance through a combination of technology, personnel recruitment, and training. The company works with clients across several industries, including hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, manufacturing, and government.

Boston-based MTMG provides technology, communications, and mobility solutions to businesses. The company helps its clients identify, procure, and implement the next generation of products and services that facilitate digital transformation. MTMG boasts a seasoned team of professionals who are experienced in all facets of technology.

"We are delighted to work with both Win Win and MTMG, each of which offers a wealth of strategic guidance to businesses that are looking to maximize value and improve efficiency," said Blake Wetzel, chief executive officer of AIQ. "We are looking forward to engaging with each organization, and helping their clients improve their respective financial positions through our proven procurement strategies."

MTMG founder and president Paul Knittle commented that AIQ's approach and mission is very much aligned with MTMG's ethos. "We are thrilled to give our clients access to AIQ, which shares our same customer-centric values. We see this partnership as an outstanding opportunity for the businesses we serve to improve financial performance and strengthen their ability to pursue strategic initiatives and emerging market opportunities."

Win Win Advisors and MTMG are the newest additions to the AIQ Channel Partner Referral Program, where partners earn significant commissions. The program is open to System Integrators, VARs, consultants, MSPs, and other providers that work with enterprise customers. For more information about the AIQ Channel Partner Referral Program, visit www.aiq.co/referrals/.

