PlusPlus Capital Convening of bondholders' meeting to vote on reorganization plan Invitation to investor call on 3 July 2024 Tallinn, Estonia, 27 June 2024. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, convenes a meeting of bondholders for 12 July 2024 at 12.00 CEST to vote on the proposed reorganization plan for its fully owned subsidiary PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. Convening notice is shared by the clearing systems and all bondholders will receive the notice through their custodian banks. The reorganization plan can be received by the bondholder by inquiring it from PlusPlus Capital. Bondholders may cast their votes within the convening period which is starting today and lasts until 12.00 noon CEST on 10 July 2024. Bondholders may also instruct the Proxy to vote on their behalf. Instructions must be received by 12.00 noon CEST on 10 July 2024. Alternatively, investors may vote through the clearing systems as instructed by the bondholders to their custodian bank, but shorter deadlines may apply. Accompanying documents are available on the Company's website: https://pluspluscapital.eu/ Investors Call: PlusPlus Capital cordially invites investors and analysts to an investor call with the Management on 3 July 2024, 10.00 CEST. The Management Board will present the proposed reorganization plan to be voted on the bondholders meeting by means of a webcast presentation. The update call will be held in English and will be recorded. Please register in time to participate in the investors call at: PlusPlus Capital - Investors Call .

Contact: PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148

About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu



