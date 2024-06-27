Mollyroe Plc - Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

27 June 2024

Mollyroe Plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

Chairman's Statement Year End 31st December 2023

In 2023 as in 2022, saw the Company focus on reducing overheads pending the adoption of a new corporate strategy.

In December the Company announced the appointments of Paul Benedict Ryan as Executive Director and Noel Lyons as Non-Executive Director to the board and the resignation of the existing Directors, Roger Shane and Richard France. The Company thanked Mr Shane and Mr France for their long and dedicated service to the Company and I reiterate that. At the same time, investors, including Paul Ryan and Noel Lyons, agreed, via Peterhouse Capital Limited, to acquire 574,621 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 26.11 pence per share, equating to £150,000 in total, from the then existing Directors of the Company.

In April 2024 the Company's shareholders agreed on a name change to Mollyroe plc and a new strategy to focus on opportunities in the technology sector. The Company will focus on opportunities which would provide the Company with an economic interest (by equity, royalty or debt participation) and a controlling interest (through board or management positions) and whose potential value, over the long term, is greater than the price and costs expended by the Company to acquire them. The Company also reserved the ability to make investments outside of the technology sector, if the Directors believe that they will bring long-term value to shareholders. The Company does not propose to limit its search to any specific geographic location, however the Directors will ensure that the geographic location of any investment opportunity is suitable for institutional investment in the London market. Initially within the technology segment opportunities are likely to arise in Spatial computing and intelligent natural interfaces are the next computing paradigm which will fundamentally change human and machine interaction. We are already seeing the impact of this rapidly evolving technology across all sectors (driverless cars being the most commonly quoted example), further, the interplay between these technologies and technologies traditionally created for the games industry (including but not limited to Virtual Reality, Unreal Engine and Unity) are disrupting numerous sectors from, training, AI driven simulation, architectural visualisation and data visualisation solutions that assimilate rich and complex data into intuitive, interactive spatial simulations for more rapid and efficient analysis, insight and learning. Our focus will be on investing in technology companies or technology-enabled services companies within this rapidly developing market.

The Board has continued to reduce overheads and as a result the Company is in a good financial position as it adopts its new strategy.

The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.

Extract from the auditor's report:

Conclusions relating to going concern

"In auditing the consolidated financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements is appropriate.

Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the Group and parent company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at

least twelve months from when the consolidated financial statements are authorised for issue.

Our responsibilities and the responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report."

N Lyons Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

2023

£ 2022

£ TURNOVER - - Administrative expenses (72,882 ) (17,514 ) OPERATINGLOSS (72,882) (17,514) Interest receivable and similar income 4,099 754 LOSSBEFORETAXATION (68,783) (16,760) Tax on loss - - LOSSFORTHEFINANCIAL YEAR (68,783 ) (16,760 ) Loss attributable to: Owners of the parent (68,783 ) (16,760 ) Earnings per share expressed in pence per share: Basic (3.49) (0.85) Diluted (3.49) (0.85)

The Group has no recognised gains or losses other than those disclosed in the Income Statement above. Consequently, no Statement of Other Comprehensive Income is presented.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

2023

£ 2022

£ CURRENTASSETS Debtors 7,578 7,864 Cash at bank 335,550 383,465 CREDITORS 343,128 391,329 Amounts falling due within one year (42,948 ) (22,366 ) NETCURRENTASSETS 300,180 368,963 TOTALASSETSLESSCURRENTLIABILITIES 300,180 368,963 CAPITALANDRESERVES Called up share capital 418,861 418,861 Share premium 3,473 3,473 Retained earnings (122,154 ) (53,371 ) SHAREHOLDERS'FUNDS 300,180 368,963

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on and were signed on its behalf by:

P Ryan - Director

N Lyon - Director

Company Statement of Financial Position for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

2023

£ 2022

£ FIXEDASSETS Investments 4 4 CURRENTASSETS Debtors 7,520 7,806 Cash at bank 335,550 369,518 CREDITORS 343,070 377,324 Amounts falling due within one year (54,016 ) (19,487 ) NETCURRENTASSETS 289,054 357,837 NETASSETS 289,058 357,841 CAPITALANDRESERVES Called up share capital 418,861 418,861 Share premium 3,473 3,473 Retained earnings (133,276 ) (64,493 )

P Ryan - Director

N Lyon - Director

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

Share

capital

£ Retained earnings £ Share

premium

£ Total equity £ Balanceat1stJanuary2022 418,861 (36,611) 3,473 385,723 Changesinequity Total comprehensive income - (16,760 ) - (16,760) Balanceat31stDecember2022 418,861 (53,371 ) 3,473 368,963 Changesinequity Total comprehensive income - (68,783 ) - (68,783) Balanceat31stDecember2023 418,861 (122,154 ) 3,473 300,180

Company Statement of Changes in Equity for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

Share

capital

£ Retained earnings £ Share

premium

£ Total equity £ Balanceat1stJanuary2022 418,861 (288,940) 3,473 133,394 Changesinequity Total comprehensive income - 224,447 - 224,447 Balanceat31stDecember2022 418,861 (64,493 ) 3,473 357,841 Changesinequity Total comprehensive income - (68,783 ) - (68,783 ) Balanceat31stDecember2023 418,861 (133,276 ) 3,473 289,058

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

for the Year Ended 31st December 2023