Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 14:18 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mollyroe Plc - Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

Mollyroe Plc - Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

27 June 2024

MollyroePlc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

Chairman's Statement Year End 31st December 2023

In 2023 as in 2022, saw the Company focus on reducing overheads pending the adoption of a new corporate strategy.

In December the Company announced the appointments of Paul Benedict Ryan as Executive Director and Noel Lyons as Non-Executive Director to the board and the resignation of the existing Directors, Roger Shane and Richard France. The Company thanked Mr Shane and Mr France for their long and dedicated service to the Company and I reiterate that. At the same time, investors, including Paul Ryan and Noel Lyons, agreed, via Peterhouse Capital Limited, to acquire 574,621 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 26.11 pence per share, equating to £150,000 in total, from the then existing Directors of the Company.

In April 2024 the Company's shareholders agreed on a name change to Mollyroe plc and a new strategy to focus on opportunities in the technology sector. The Company will focus on opportunities which would provide the Company with an economic interest (by equity, royalty or debt participation) and a controlling interest (through board or management positions) and whose potential value, over the long term, is greater than the price and costs expended by the Company to acquire them. The Company also reserved the ability to make investments outside of the technology sector, if the Directors believe that they will bring long-term value to shareholders. The Company does not propose to limit its search to any specific geographic location, however the Directors will ensure that the geographic location of any investment opportunity is suitable for institutional investment in the London market. Initially within the technology segment opportunities are likely to arise in Spatial computing and intelligent natural interfaces are the next computing paradigm which will fundamentally change human and machine interaction. We are already seeing the impact of this rapidly evolving technology across all sectors (driverless cars being the most commonly quoted example), further, the interplay between these technologies and technologies traditionally created for the games industry (including but not limited to Virtual Reality, Unreal Engine and Unity) are disrupting numerous sectors from, training, AI driven simulation, architectural visualisation and data visualisation solutions that assimilate rich and complex data into intuitive, interactive spatial simulations for more rapid and efficient analysis, insight and learning. Our focus will be on investing in technology companies or technology-enabled services companies within this rapidly developing market.

The Board has continued to reduce overheads and as a result the Company is in a good financial position as it adopts its new strategy.

The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.

Extract from the auditor's report:

Conclusions relating to going concern

"In auditing the consolidated financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements is appropriate.

Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the Group and parent company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at

least twelve months from when the consolidated financial statements are authorised for issue.

Our responsibilities and the responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report."

N Lyons Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

2023
£

2022
£

TURNOVER

-

-

Administrative expenses

(72,882)

(17,514)

OPERATINGLOSS

(72,882)

(17,514)

Interest receivable and similar income

4,099

754

LOSSBEFORETAXATION

(68,783)

(16,760)

Tax on loss

-

-

LOSSFORTHEFINANCIAL YEAR

(68,783)

(16,760)

Loss attributable to: Owners of the parent

(68,783)

(16,760)

Earnings per share expressed in pence per share:

Basic

(3.49)

(0.85)

Diluted

(3.49)

(0.85)

The Group has no recognised gains or losses other than those disclosed in the Income Statement above. Consequently, no Statement of Other Comprehensive Income is presented.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Positionfor the Year Ended 31st December 2023

2023
£

2022
£

CURRENTASSETS

Debtors

7,578

7,864

Cash at bank

335,550

383,465

CREDITORS

343,128

391,329

Amounts falling due within one year

(42,948)

(22,366)

NETCURRENTASSETS

300,180

368,963

TOTALASSETSLESSCURRENTLIABILITIES

300,180

368,963

CAPITALANDRESERVES

Called up share capital

418,861

418,861

Share premium

3,473

3,473

Retained earnings

(122,154)

(53,371)

SHAREHOLDERS'FUNDS

300,180

368,963

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on and were signed on its behalf by:

......................................................................

P Ryan - Director

......................................................................

N Lyon - Director

Company Statement of Financial Positionfor the Year Ended 31st December 2023

2023
£

2022
£

FIXEDASSETS

Investments

4

4

CURRENTASSETS

Debtors

7,520

7,806

Cash at bank

335,550

369,518

CREDITORS

343,070

377,324

Amounts falling due within one year

(54,016)

(19,487)

NETCURRENTASSETS

289,054

357,837

NETASSETS

289,058

357,841

CAPITALANDRESERVES

Called up share capital

418,861

418,861

Share premium

3,473

3,473

Retained earnings

(133,276)

(64,493)

P Ryan - Director

......................................................................

N Lyon - Director

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equityfor the Year Ended 31st December 2023

Share
capital
£

Retained earnings

£

Share
premium
£

Total equity

£

Balanceat1stJanuary2022

418,861

(36,611)

3,473

385,723

Changesinequity

Total comprehensive income

-

(16,760)

-

(16,760)

Balanceat31stDecember2022

418,861

(53,371)

3,473

368,963

Changesinequity

Total comprehensive income

-

(68,783)

-

(68,783)

Balanceat31stDecember2023

418,861

(122,154)

3,473

300,180

Company Statement of Changes in Equityfor the Year Ended 31st December 2023

Share
capital
£

Retained earnings

£

Share
premium
£

Total equity

£

Balanceat1stJanuary2022

418,861

(288,940)

3,473

133,394

Changesinequity

Total comprehensive income

-

224,447

-

224,447

Balanceat31stDecember2022

418,861

(64,493)

3,473

357,841

Changesinequity

Total comprehensive income

-

(68,783)

-

(68,783)

Balanceat31stDecember2023

418,861

(133,276)

3,473

289,058

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

for the Year Ended 31st December 2023

Cash flows fromoperating activities

2023

£

2022

£

Loss for the financial year

(68,783)

(16,760)

Interest received

(4,099)

(754)

Decrease/(increase) in debtors

286

(2,051)

Increase/(decrease) in creditors

20,582

(27,844)

Net cash used in operating activities

(52,014)

(47,409)

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

4,099

754

Net cash from investing activities

4,099

754

Decreaseincashand cashequivalents

(47,915)

(46,655)

Cashandcashequivalentsatbeginningof year

383,465

430,120

Cash andcashequivalentsatendofyear

335,550

383,465


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.