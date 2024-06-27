Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Doxa AB (Record Id 267626)

With effect from June 28, 2024, the subscription rights in Doxa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 09, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DOXA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022419594 Order book ID: 341877 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 28, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Doxa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 29, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DOXA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022419602 Order book ID: 341871 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB