WKN: A110SZ | ISIN: SE0005624756 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DO
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Doxa AB (Record Id 267626)

With effect from June 28, 2024, the subscription rights in Doxa AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 09, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DOXA TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022419594              
Order book ID:  341877                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 28, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Doxa AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including
July 29, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DOXA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022419602              
Order book ID:  341871                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
