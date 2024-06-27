Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ: CENN) ("Cenntro" or "the Company"), a leading electric commercial vehicle company with advanced, market-validated, and purpose-built vehicles, today announced its newest Logistar series model, the Logistar® 210 ("LS210") is to be sold in European and other global markets.

The LS210 is a next generation commercial van with European N1 type approval and follows Cenntro's December 2023 approval for the EU's required Certificate of Compliance for Cybersecurity Management System (UN Regulation number: R155) and Certificate of Compliance for Software Update Management System (UN Regulation number: R156). These certifications provide frameworks and standards for vehicle original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") requiring vehicles to be designed with cybersecurity that maintains the safety and security of the vehicle and its passengers.

Cenntro's LS210, a light duty electric commercial vehicle customized for transporting light goods in urban areas, replaces the LS200 because it meets these new European regulations. The LS210 model comes with advanced features, such as advanced driver-assistance system, crash avoidance, and lane assist. This new LS210 model also provides the option for both left-hand and right-hand drive capabilities, enhanced range and more efficient charging.

"We are working diligently to develop new vehicle models to align with the demands of the market," said Peter Wang, CEO. "In keeping pace with new technologies, we will continue to develop models with enhanced features and continuously improve vehicle quality to meet the needs of our customers," Wang concluded.

About Cenntro

Cenntro (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading maker and provider of electric commercial vehicles ("ECVs"). Cenntro's purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of commercial applications inclusive of its line of class 1 to class 4 trucks. Cenntro is building a globalized supply-chain, as well as the manufacturing, distribution, and service capabilities for its innovative and reliable products. Cenntro continues to evolve its products capabilities through advanced battery, powertrain, and smart driving technologies. For more information, please visit Cenntro's website at: www.cenntroauto.com.

