Digital Brand Expressions Announces Launch of Search AI Optimization Services

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Digital Brand Expressions, L.L.C. (DBE) announced the full rollout of its new service, Search AI Optimization (SAIO). SAIO is a complement to the advanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services the company has provided to large organizations for 23 years.

"We became beta testers of several of the gen AI search engines last year and studied their behaviors and preferences," said Marc Engelsman, VP of Client Strategies and Analytics. "We've been sharing SAIO blog posts, POVs, and infographics as we've explored these new platforms and are now providing these services as an integrated component to the advanced SEO we strategize and manage for all our clients."

SAIO services are provided in tandem with the agency's SEO services and follow a similar methodology. The ultimate goal of SAIO is to have clients' websites cited as sources in gen AI chatbot responses. The agency's strategy team meets with the client's brand and organic media teams (website, social media marketing, etc.) and learns about the marketing, audiences, and goals. Then, the DBE team audits the client's digital assets and performance in light of competitors and assesses appearance in gen AI responses for relevant queries. DBE's experts develop customized strategies and help the client teams implement the changes to the website and social media marketing, consulting as implementation progresses. After the changes are complete, DBE monitors the performance of the SAIO results and makes recommendations for ongoing performance improvements, working in tandem with the client's web and social teams.

About Digital Brand Expressions

DBE is an Omotenashi-driven, digital marketing agency helping organizations maximize their investments in search engine optimization and related services. Through advanced SEO and SAIO project- and retainer-based consulting and program management services, DBE helps large companies maximize advanced SEO and gen AI visibility for ongoing competitive advantage.

The agency's reputation for sustained, significant performance improvements coupled with its streamlined workflows and superior client support have made it a sought-after solution for knowledgeable clients.

DBE's?clients include well-known brands in the consumer, B2B, manufacturing, media/publishing, financial services, and life sciences verticals, among others.

The agency is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

