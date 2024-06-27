SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Announces Appointment of New PCAOB-Registered Independent Accountant

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE), a versatile incubator company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of RBSM LLC as its new independent accountant and auditor.

On June 24, 2024, the Company engaged RBSM, LLP ("RBSM") as its independent registered public accounting firm to provide its report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, effective immediately.

For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and during the subsequent interim periods through March 31, 2024, neither the Company nor anyone acting on behalf of the Company had consulted RBSM regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, nor did RBSM provide a written report or oral advice to the Company that RBSM concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) or a reportable event (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

During the Company's fiscal years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, and through March 31, 2024, there were no disagreements, within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Regulation S-K") and related instructions thereto between the Company and its previous auditor Olayinka Oyebola & Co ("Olayinka") on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Olayinka, would have caused Olayinka to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with its audit reports on the Company's financial statements. During the Company's past fiscal years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, and the interim period through March 31, 2024, Olayinka did not advise the Company of any of the matters specified in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided Olayinka with the disclosures under this Item 4.01 prior to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and requested that Olayinka furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the above statements and, if it does not agree, the respects in which it does not agree.

Erik Blum, the Company's CEO and Director approved a copy of the 8-K filing and commented, "The Company would like to thank Olayinka Oyebola & Co for their services. We look forward to working with RBSM and see them as a strong addition to our team. "

About RBSM LLC: www.rbsmllp.com

RBSM is a certified public accounting firm with operating offices in major cities in the United States, Europe & Asia. The firm provides professional accounting, auditing and tax services to a number of publicly held businesses as well as privately held companies. As accountants and financial consultants, we provide a unique blend of technical expertise while providing practical business advice or assurance services.

About SMC: www.smceinc.com

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity.

Press Release Contact:

Erik Blum,

Chief Executive Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

360-820-5973

